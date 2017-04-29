SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies

GOLF

Taiwanese slip down field

At the Yeangder Heritage tournament in Miaoli, local players slipped down the leaderboard, with Chan Yih-shin the best-placed Taiwanese in a share of 18th. South Korea’s Chang Yi-keun led alongside Natipong Srithong and Danthai Boonma on six-under. Elsewhere, M.J. Hur had a bogey-free 65 on a blustery, sunny day at Las Colinas Country Club to lead the North Texas LPGA Shootout. Ariya Jutanugarn and Michelle Wie were a stroke back along with Katherine Kirk, Jennifer Song, Park Sung-hyun, Sandra Changkija and Marina Alex. Candie Kung was the best-placed among Taiwanese, shooting a 69 to claim a share of 18th. The rest were over-par, with Hsu Wei-ling shooting a 72, Min Lee and Cheng Ssu-chia 78s and Yani Tseng a 79. Meanwhile, at the Volvo China Open, Taiwan’s Lien Lu-sen was below the projected cut after a four-over 76 left him on 151 overall, well adrift of leader Pablo Larrazabal of Spain on 130 overall.

SOCCER

France probes Cups

French financial prosecutors are investigating the bidding process for the 2018 and 2022 FIFA World Cups. A person with direct knowledge of the investigation on Thursday told reporters that France’s financial prosecutor services opened the investigation on grounds of private corruption, criminal association, influence peddling, and benefiting from influence peddling relating to the 2018 and 2022 World Cups, which were awarded to Russia and Qatar respectively. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

CRICKET

Union rejects offer

Australia’s players’ union yesterday rejected a Cricket Australia pay and conditions proposal, saying it was unfair and disrespectful. The governing body put forward an improved offer, but the Australian Cricketers’ Association (ACA) called it a “win” for administrators, but a “loss” for cricket. Cricket Australia offered total potential pay for all players, including guaranteed and performance elements, of A$419 million (US$313 million) over the next five years, an increase of 35 percent. It also plans to more than double elite women players’ pay, giving them the opportunity to pursue a fully professional career at both international and domestic levels. However, the association said the offer compromised Cricket Australia’s “otherwise positive response to the ACA’s calls for gender equity.”

RUGBY UNION

Otago thrash Stormers

The red-hot Otago Highlanders ran in nine tries in a record 57-14 thumping of the South Africa-based Stormers in Dunedin yesterday to secure their fifth straight Super Rugby victory. Winger Patrick Osborne scored two tries and created another for centre Rob Thompson as the home side crossed five times in a first-half blitz. Waisake Naholo and No. 8 Liam Squire also crossed before the break, with winger Naholo adding his second and flanker Dillon Hunt, Greg Pleasants-Tate and his fellow replacement Matt Faddes also scoring in the second half. Highlanders flyhalf Marty Banks missed two conversions, but still contributed 10 points from the boot.