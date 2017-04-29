Fellaini sent off as United, City play out goalless draw

AFP, MANCHESTER, England

Marouane Fellaini was sent off for brainlessly headbutting Sergio Aguero in an otherwise forgettable 0-0 draw between Champions League qualification rivals Manchester United and Manchester City on Thursday.

Booked for tripping Aguero in the 84th minute, Fellaini fouled him again seconds later and then blatantly butted the Argentine, leaving referee Martin Atkinson no option but to send the Belgian off.

City remain fourth, a point behind third-placed Liverpool with a game in hand, with United — who also have a game in hand on Jurgen Klopp’s side— a point further back in fifth place.

“We were the better team in the first half, they were the better team in the second half,” United manager Jose Mourinho said. “They had more of the ball, more chances, but my players were amazing the way they fought.”

“Marouane Fellaini is frustrated. He says that with another player, it would probably not be a red card,” Mourinho said.