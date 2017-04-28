SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

ICC revises setup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) is revising its financial model to bring an end to a potential domination by its “Big Three” members — India, England and Australia. The ICC yesterday issued a statement outlining a new formula for the distribution of funds through 2023, saying it was passed with a majority of 13-1 during an executive board meeting in Dubai this week. The Board of Control for Cricket in India, the major income generator in the sport, had its proposed share of forecast revenue cut to US$293 million across the eight-year cycle, with the England and Wales Cricket Board getting US$143 million and Zimbabwe Cricket US$94 million. The remaining full members, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies and Bangladesh are expected to get US$132 million each over the period. In addition, the ICC’s Associate member countries are to share US$280 million. Associated member countries who perform well in international cricket, such as Afghanistan and Ireland, are to get a bigger share.

SOCCER

Infantino confirms video use

FIFA president Gianni Infantino on Wednesday confirmed that video assistant referees will be used at next year’s World Cup in Russia for the first time. “We will use video refereeing at the 2018 World Cup because we’ve had nothing but positive results so far,” he said at a congress of the South American Football Confederation in Santiago. “In 2017, when everyone in the stadium or at home can see within seconds if the referee made a mistake, we can’t have a situation where the only one who can’t see it is the referee.”

SOCCER

Graft losses revealed

The head of South American confederation CONMEBOL on Wednesday said the body lost more than US$140 million to graft under former managers indicted in a US corruption investigation. From 2010 to 2014 “CONMEBOL was defrauded of more than [US]$140 million,” president Alejandro Dominguez told reporters after unveiling the findings of an external audit at the confederation’s congress. South American officials have been heavily implicated in the US-led investigation into corruption in world soccer, which led to the downfall of FIFA president Sepp Blatter in 2015.

SOCCER

Brisbane ’keeper injured

Brisbane Roar goalkeeper Jamie Young needed stitches in a nasty arm gash from a rusty net hook during their Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Champions League loss in Thailand, a report said yesterday, with the club set to complain. Young was diving to save Muangthong United’s 37th-minute goal on Wednesday in Thailand when he slammed into the goalpost, ripping open his arm on the hook. The injury required 26 stitches, the Brisbane Courier-Mail reported, saying the club would lodge a formal complaint with the AFC. “The goalposts cannot be of danger to any player and clearly they were,” Roar director Craig Moore said. “We hope that he’s going to be OK [for their next game against the Melbourne Victory], but I won’t have any more information until he gets stitched up and we get a medical report.” The Roar’s 3-0 defeat to Muangthong quashed their hopes of playing in the AFC Champions League knockout stages.