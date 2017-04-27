Misbah-ul-Haq hits winning runs for Pakistan in Test 1

AP and Reuters, KINGSTON and MUMBAI, India

Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq on Tuesday smashed two straight sixes to give his team a seven-wicket victory over the West Indies shortly after lunch on the fifth day of the first Test.

Chasing only 32 for victory, the visitors ended on 36-3 in their second innings after an early scare on 7-2. Both openers went cheaply, Ahmed Shehzad (6) caught behind off Shannon Gabriel, and then Azhar Ali (1) after hitting the ball onto his stumps to an Alzarri Joseph delivery.

Pakistan went to lunch at 13-2 and needing another 19 runs. While the result was never really in doubt, the West Indies claimed one more wicket as Younis Khan was the third man out, LBW to Devendra Bishoo for 6.

Misbah had clearly had enough. He came out in the fifth over after lunch, blocked his first ball and then let rip with two straight sixes against Bishoo as Pakistan went 1-0 ahead in their pursuit of a first Test series win in the Caribbean.

Meanwhile, India failed to submit a squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy by the Tuesday midnight deadline and, as it tries to thrash out a better revenue deal with cricket’s governing body, the world’s richest board has not ruled out boycotting the one-day international tournament altogether.

International Cricket Council (ICC) chairman Shashank Manohar has been critical of the “Big Three” model of 2014, which effectively put India, England and Australia in control of the game’s finances and administration.

At a meeting in February, the ICC agreed “in principle” to reverse the 2014 decision and proposed a governance structure including a new revenue distribution model, which seeks to address the imbalance favoring the three.

The Indian board (BCCI) unsurprisingly opposed the new proposal, which would see their revenue share decreased.

India’s huge market is a major draw for sponsors and the BCCI move in delaying the naming of its squad for the Champions Trophy is being seen in some quarters as a pressure tactic aimed at getting the best deal possible from the ICC.

However, local media have reported that pulling out of the tournament, to be staged in England and Wales in June, is a serious option if the revenue-sharing talks break down.