Slick Salah brace leaves Pescara facing relegation

AFP, MILAN, Italy

A slick second-half brace from Mohamed Salah on Monday sealed a 4-1 AS Roma romp at Delfino Pescara 1936 that virtually sent the Serie A strugglers back to Serie B.

Roma’s 24th win of the campaign helped close the gap on leaders Juventus to eight points, although the Turin giants remain firmly on course for a record sixth consecutive scudetto.

“This was a crucial win for us,” Roma coach Luciano Spalletti told Mediaset Premium after seeing Roma build their lead on third-placed SSC Napoli to four points. “The lads deserve to finish in second place and with five games remaining Napoli remain a threat.”

The only blip for Roma on the day they appointed former Sevilla goalkeeper Ramon Rodriguez Verdejo, known as Monchi, as the club’s new sporting director was striker Edin Dzeko being caught on camera launching a tirade at Spalletti after he decided to replace the Bosnian with Frenchman Clement Grenier 20 minutes from the end.

Dzeko is tied with Torino’s Andrea Belotti on 25 goals at the top of the Serie A scoring charts and was denied the chance to add to his tally, which is now under threat from Inter striker Mauro Icardi, on 24 following his hat-trick in a 5-4 loss at ACF Fiorentina.

Reports claimed Dzeko told Spalletti: “You’re trying to be clever again, eh?”

However, Spalletti was quick to calm suggestions sparks flew in the dressing room, adding: “We went back to the dressing room, we saw each other and we made up.”

“If he knew why I did it, then he’d understand,” Spalletti said. “We have three key games coming up and we can’t do without him. He’s the only centerforward I have.”

Dzeko had to settle for an assist on the night as Dutchman Kevin Strootman, Radja Nainggolan and Salah, with a second-half double that featured a superb counterattack from a wayward Pescara corner on the hour, got their name on the score sheet — although Stephan El Shaarawy starred as well with three assists.

As Roma tired, Pescara finally came fighting back in a promising final third in which Wojciech Szczesny was forced into action on several occasions, before finally being beaten by Ahmad Benali when he got in behind Kostas Manolas to meet a crisp cross from the right.

It was scant consolation for rock-bottom Pescara. Now 15 points behind Empoli and the safety zone with five games remaining, they are all but mathematically on their way back to Serie B.

“Now we will do our best not to finish last,” veteran Pescara coach Zdenek Zeman said.