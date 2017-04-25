Rafael Nadal shuts out 10th French Open talk

AFP, MONTE CARLO

Rafael Nadal made history on Sunday with a 10th Monte Carlo title, but the Spanish star refused to entertain thoughts of adding a 10th French Open to his 14-title Grand Slam collection.

Spain’s 30-year-old king of clay claimed his 50th trophy on his favorite surface, his 70th overall and his first title in almost a year as he beat compatriot Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-1, 6-3 with a clinical winning effort which took just 76 minutes.

Nadal’s next target is his home event in Barcelona, where he has won the title nine times.

He has the same number at Roland Garros and could crack the 10 barrier in Paris under the right circumstances, but he is keeping his goals in perspective and not looking too far ahead.

“The next step is not Roland Garros, the next step is Barcelona,” Nadal said. “I never take Monte Carlo, Barcelona, Rome, Madrid like a preparation for any other tournament. These tournaments are so important. That’s the real thing. Then Roland Garros arrives later. It is another important event for me.”

“Next week, I am playing another very important event for me at home and I’m excited about that. Then I going to keep playing at home in Madrid,” he said.

Nadal won eight Monte Carlo titles in a row from 2005 to 2012, but then lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2013 final.

His 50 clay-court titles breaks the record he shared with Guillermo Vilas since April last year when he lifted his ninth trophy in Barcelona.

“This is really unbelievable,” Nadal said. “To win 10 times in such an important event like Monte Carlo is something difficult to describe. Every year it’s been a different feeling. At the same time it is always a unique moment every time I have this trophy with me.”

“I feel lucky to keep playing tennis, being healthy all those years, to compete in one of the most beautiful events of the year, without a doubt,” he said. “I’m very happy to win another one. For me is a very important day in my career.”