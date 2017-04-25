Valverde dedicates Liege victory to Scarponi

AFP, ANS, Belgium

Spain’s Alejandro Valverde dedicated his victory to Michele Scarponi, who died on Saturday, after winning the prestigious Liege-Bastogne-Liege for the fourth time on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Movistar rider overhauled Irishman Dan Martin of Quick-Step Floors in the final 300m to add to his fifth win at Fleche Wallonne on Wednesday last week.

“This win is for Michele Scarponi. He was a good friend of mine,” an emotional Valverde said.

Italian Scarponi died in a training accident after being struck by a van in central Italy on Saturday.

“It hurts to think he’s gone, I’ll miss him. I’ll give all my prize money from this victory to his family. This win is also dedicated to him,” Valverde said.

It has been a remarkable start to the season for Valverde, who turns 37 today.

He has won four stage races — the tours of Catalonia, the Basque Country, Andalusia and Murcia — already this season, as well as two one-day classics.

On Wednesday last week he extended his record of Fleche Wallonne successes to five and has now added a “Monument” victory to his remarkable accolades.

Only the great Eddy Merckx, with five, has won Liege-Bastogne-Liege more times than Valverde.

Victory in the epic 258km race came 11 years after Valverde first tasted success.

The day started with a minute’s applause in memory of Scarponi.

An eight-man breakaway escaped after 7km and opened up a lead of 13 minutes at one stage, but its final remnant, Stephane Rossetto of Cofidis, only held on until the final 6km.

Further attacks followed before Italian Davide Formolo of Cannondale-Drapac broke away on his own.

As he tired on the final climb up to the finish at Ans, just outside Liege, Martin set off after him, but the Irishman tied up and Valverde caught him in the final straight, before powering clear to win, consigning Martin to the runner-up spot for the second time in four days.

“On the last climb Dan Martin attacked really hard, but I managed to reach him at the right moment to then sprint to the finish line,” Valverde said.

Poland’s Michal Kwiatkowski of Team Sky won the sprint for third ahead of Australia’s Michael Matthews of Team Sunweb.

Martin, who quipped on Wednesday last week that he might have to wait for Valverde to retire before winning the Fleche, was gracious in defeat.

“I was on the edge with the belief that I could do it, but Alejandro came back to me,” Martin said. “I’m certainly not frustrated to have been beaten by a rider who was stronger than me.”