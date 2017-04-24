Hawks trim series to 2-1 as Millsap-Morris feud stews

AP, ATLANTA, Georgia

The Atlanta Hawks are back in the series, and the bad blood with the Washington Wizards shows no signs of letting up.

Paul Millsap scored 29 points and Dennis Schroder had 27 on Saturday, as Atlanta delivered an early knockout blow in a 116-98 victory, slicing the Wizards’ lead to 2-1 in the opening-round playoff matchup.

After two tight losses in Washington exposed plenty of ill feelings between the teams, Millsap and Washington’s Markieff Morris continued to go at it in Game 3.

“He’s a crybaby,” Morris said afterward. “You get all the calls when you’re a crybaby. That’s how it went tonight.”

Those comments were quickly relayed to Millsap at the post-game news conference.

“It definitely got personal now,” he replied, before offering some unsolicited advice to Morris: “Take his loss and go back to the hotel, be ready for the next game.”

Cheered on by a raucous home crowd, the Hawks built a 25-point lead by late in the first quarter and were never seriously challenged by the Wizards.

John Wall kept up his dazzling play in the series, scoring 29 points, but he was essentially a one-man team.