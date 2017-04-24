FEATURE: Boudia to jump away from diving

AP, ATLANTA, Georgia

These days, the pool deck seems a little empty for the US diving team. Someone is missing. David Boudia.

He was the stalwart of the US program for the better part of the decade, the guy who usually came through at the biggest meets.

“It’s going to be weird ... not having David there, but at the same time, it’s a new generation,” said Steele Johnson, a good friend of Boudia’s and former synchronized partner.

After winning two more medals at last year’s Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games in Brazil, Boudia decided to take a year off and might be done for good. His wife is having their second child and there is not much left to accomplish at 27 years old.

With a little more than three years to go before the Tokyo Olympics, the US is already moving toward filling the huge hole that Boudia’s retirement would leave.

“I’m sure everyone has felt that same way about other people,” Johnson said. “Like when Mark Ruiz retired or Laura Wilkinson first retired, all these awesome people, it’s always different, but it’s a good change. Generational change needs to happen.”

There are some experienced divers for the US team to build around, including Johnson, a silver medalist with Boudia in synchronized platform at last year’s Olympics, and the 3m team of Sam Dorman and Michael Hixon, who also captured a silver in synchronized springboard.

Several promising youngsters are working their way up, as well, most notably 14-year-old Tarrin Gilliland.

During a meet in Atlanta, Georgia, the Texas teen qualified for a pair of synchronized events at the July world championships in Budapest.

Gilliland paired with Olympic veteran Jessica Parratto to win the 10m and joined Andrew Capobianco to claim victory in the mixed platform, a non-Olympic event.

It is going to be quite a summer break for the high-school freshman.

“The plan is to keep getting stronger and healthier and start getting my dives more consistent, and maybe add some [degree of difficulty] in there,” Gilliland said. “And just have fun during the process.”

Everyone realizes that not having Boudia puts a huge burden on the rest of the divers to step up their performances, especially if they want to have any chance against the powerful Chinese team.

Boudia had a hand in two of the three diving medals the US won in Rio de Janeiro.

He also captured two medals in the London 2012 Olympics, including a stunning gold in 10m — the first Olympic win for the US in 12 years — along with a synchronized bronze off the big tower.

Throw in Boudia’s performances at the next-biggest meet on the calendar and it is clear how much he meant to the program. Over the past five world championships, he earned four silvers and a bronze.

“David Boudia obviously offered a lot of leadership and he had a lot of experience, so he was a role model to a lot of us,” Olympian Kassidy Cook said. “But I think that a lot of other people, like Sam and Mikey and me, we can pick up where he kind of left us off. He’s left us with a lot of good advice and some good leadership roles to fill in. Although we will miss him if he doesn’t come back, we can definitely keep up the positive attitude and hard-working vibes transitioning into this next Olympics.”

Boudia still takes time to mentor Johnson and other young divers based in Indiana.

However, Johnson, who is only 20, knows it will be on him and the other Olympic veterans to work with those who have not experienced those sort of high-pressure meets.