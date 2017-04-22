SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

RUGBY UNION

Aso scores hat-trick

A hat-trick of tries for center Vince Aso helped defending Super Rugby champions the Wellington Hurricanes overcome a mid-game wobble to demolish the ACT Brumbies 56-12 in Napier yesterday. The Hurricanes scored eight tries to three in the bonus-point win, piling on 42 unanswered second-half points after trailing 14-21 at the break. All Blacks coach Steve Hansen was in the stands to run his eye over the Hurricanes ahead of the upcoming British and Irish Lions tour. “There’s so many guys putting their hands up it’s great,” he said ahead of the match. Hansen would have been happy as Beauden Barrett set up two tries, first intercepting a stray pass and releasing Aso to waltz through the Brumbies’ defense from deep within his own half. Barrett’s chip-kick then found Cory Jane on the wing, while brother Jordie Barrett pressed his All Black claims with seven conversions. However, the Hurricanes were found wanting under pressure from the Brumbies’ lineout and the hard running Henry Speight. Tevita Kuridrani, Sam Carter and Joe Powell all crossed the line as the Brumbies stormed back with three tries in seven minutes. The revival faltered when Wharenui Hawera was sin-binned soon after the restart, with Aso making the most of the advantage to score two tries. Flanker Callum Gibbins put the result beyond doubt before they added another four tries. In the second game yesterday, the Southern Kings defeated the NSW Waratahs 26-17.

GOLF

Wiesberger takes lead

Austrian Bernd Wiesberger fired a spotless seven-under-par 65 to grab a four-shot clubhouse lead before the second round of the Shenzhen International was abandoned due to heavy rain and lightning yesterday. Wiesberger headed to the Genzon Golf Club early to complete his first round after the opening day’s play on Thursday was hit due to threat of lightning in the afternoon. He got to one shot of the lead with a 67 and then scorched the course with a bogey-free second round to surge ahead to 12-under at the halfway mark. Dylan Frittelli and Thorbjorn Olesen carded rounds of 68 to be at four-under.

RUGBY SEVENS

Note commemorates medal

The Fijian government is issuing 2 million seven-Fijian dollar banknotes to commemorate the Pacific island nation’s Olympic gold medal victory in rugby sevens in Rio de Janeiro last year. The banknotes, which are legal tender, were released through bank branches yesterday. A $7 Fijian banknote is worth approximately US$3.35. The Fijian reserve bank will also issue 1 million 50-cent coins with the image of England-born Ben Ryan, who coached Fiji to their first Olympic gold medal, on one side, and Fiji players hoisting the Olympic trophy on the other. Announcing the release of the notes and coins, Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said their gold-medal success showed that despite its small size, it could compete with the best in the world. Ryan, who is no longer the Fiji sevens coach, posted a photograph on Twitter of the coin with his image showing, saying: “Fiji’s new 50c Coin - what a journey I’ve had.” Ryan also tweeted a photo of the $7 note, adding: “Just shows you how much the Fijian people care and value its rugby. Awesome.”