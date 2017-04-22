David Desharnais lifts Oilers over Sharks in overtime

AP, EDMONTON, Alberta

David Desharnais scored late in the first overtime to lift the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-3 win over the Sharks on Thursday night, pushing San Jose to the brink of elimination in the NHL playoffs.

Desharnais, in the slot, one-timed a Leon Draisaitl cross-ice pass past Sharks goaltender Martin Jones to cap an overtime session dominated by Edmonton.

The Oilers lead the Western Conference quarterfinal series 3-2 with Game 6 today in San Jose.

The series winner take on the Anaheim Ducks in Round 2.

Patrick Maroon, Mark Letestu and Oscar Klefbom also scored for Edmonton. Mikkel Boedker, Patrick Marleau and David Schlemko had goals for San Jose.

The Oilers — looking for a bounce-back game after a 7-0 beat-down by the Sharks in Game 4 — dominated the first 10 minutes, energized by the deafening roar of the orange-and-blue-clad fans at Rogers Place.

Edmonton took a 1-0 lead when Maroon, standing at the edge of the crease, corralled a rebound off Matt Benning’s shot to sweep the puck past Sharks goaltender Martin Jones.

The Oilers also hit three goal posts — two by Darnell Nurse and one by Jordan Eberle — before San Jose responded at the midway point of the period.

Marcus Sorensen slap-passed the puck from the blue line to Chris Tierney, who then redirected the puck through the top of the crease to Boedker. He then wristed the puck into an open net.

The Sharks made it 2-1 with just over four minutes to go in the period. Taking advantage of a bad Oilers line change, Joe Thornton and Marleau broke in over the blue line on a two-on-one. Thornton’s wrist shot leaked through Oilers goaltender Cam Talbot and dribbled to the goal line, where Marleau stuffed it in.

The Sharks increased their lead to 3-1 just under nine minutes into the second period. A wrist shot by Schlemko from the blue line fluttered its way through a crowd in the crease and over Talbot’s right shoulder.

The Oilers cut the lead to 3-2 on the power play with less than two minutes left in the second period, with Brent Burns in the penalty box for delay of game.

Draisaitl backhanded the puck through a clutch of bodies in the slot to Letestu for a one-timer under the crossbar.

The Sharks smothered the Oilers attack for most of the third period until Klefbom blasted a shot from the blue line to tie the game with less than three minutes to go.

In other games, Roman Josi scored twice, Viktor Arvidsson and Colton Sissons each added a goal and an assist, and Pekka Rinne bagged 30 saves as the Nashville Predators eliminated the Chicago Blackhawks from the Western Conference first round with a 4-1 victory at a raucous Bridgestone Arena.

Pittsburgh beat Columbus 5-2 at PPG Paints Arena to win their first-round Eastern Conference playoff series 4-1. The Penguins built a 3-0 lead through the early part of the second period on a goal by Phil Kessel and two from Bryan Rust.

Mika Zibanejad scored the winner in the first overtime period to send New York over Montreal 3-2 at the Bell Centre. The Rangers lead the series 3-2.

Additional reporting by reuters