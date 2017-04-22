NBA Playoffs: Cavs set post-season record in comeback

AP, INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana

LeBron James finished with 41 points, 13 rebounds and 12 assists as the Cleveland Cavaliers set an NBA post-season record by erasing a 25-point halftime deficit to beat the Indiana Pacers 119-114 on Thursday night, taking a 3-0 series lead.

James passed Kobe Bryant for No. 3 on the NBA’s career playoff scoring list and tied another NBA record by winning his 20th consecutive first-round game.

The Cavaliers have a chance to sweep the series tomorrow.

The incredible rally ruined Paul George’s big night.

He had 36 points, a playoff career-high 15 rebounds and nine assists.

Cleveland trailed by 26 in the first half and were still down 74-49 at halftime. The largest halftime deficit overcome to win a playoff game had been 21 points by Baltimore against Philadelphia in 1948.