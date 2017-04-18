Gilbert claims his fourth Amstel Gold Race victory

AFP, VALKENBURG, Netherlands

Philippe Gilbert continued his fine start to the season by winning the prestigious Amstel Gold Race for the fourth time on Sunday — and then made short work of a celebratory beer on the podium.

At the end of a punishing 260km course that included 35 climbs, Belgian Gilbert of Quick-Step Floors outsprinted Polish 2015 winner Michal Kwiatkowski of Team Sky in a tactical finale.

“In the end with Kwiato we went hard, I saw the guys behind were on the limit — I was too, but if you can find 1 or 2 percent more it makes the difference,” Gilbert said. “I told him [Kwiatkowski]: ‘We ride until the last K [kilometer] and the best man wins.’ That’s the best deal you can make.”

The two breakaway leaders were slowly being caught by five chasers as they played cat and mouse in the final kilometer, with Gilbert teasing Kwiatkowski into launching his bid for victory first, with more than 300m remaining.

Kwiatkowski tied up allowing Gilbert to streak past in the final meters, holding up four fingers as he claimed victory in the battle between two former world champions.

“He surprised me a little in the sprint, but it was a headwind so I didn’t panic, and I saw I was getting closer and closer, and it was perfect for me in the end,” Gilbert said.

Switzerland’s Michael Albasini of Orica-Scott won the five-man sprint for third place, while Belgium’s Greg van Avermaet of BMC Racing Team, the star performer of the season so far, could manage only 12th.

Gilbert won the Ronde van Vlaanderen two weeks ago as he enjoyed a successful cobbled classics season that included second-place finishes at Dwars door Vlaanderen and E3 Harelbeke.

Kwiatkowski has also been in great shape this season, winning Milano-SanRemo — which like the Ronde van Vlaanderen is one of cycling’s “Monument” races — and Strade Bianche.