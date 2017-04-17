SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CYCLING

Barker wins points race

Britain’s Elinor Barker yesterday won the women’s points race at the Union Cycliste Internationale Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong after a gripping duel with US’ Sarah Hammer. The Olympic team pursuit gold-medalist crucially picked up 20 points for lapping the field with just four laps to go, pipping Hammer by 59 points to 51. Dutch rider Kirsten Wild finished third in the 100-lap race. Barker picked up Britain’s second title in Hong Kong after Katie Archibald’s win in the omnium.

RUGBY UNION

Stormers’ run ends

New Zealand’s Crusaders are the only unbeaten team left in Super Rugby after South Africa’s Golden Lions ended the Stormers’ winning start to the season this weekend. The Johannesburg-based Lions downed the Stormers in a bonus-point 29-16 win in Cape Town, South Africa,while seven-time champions the Crusaders crushed Japan’s Sunwolves 50-3 in Christchurch, New Zealand. The Chiefs are two points adrift of the Crusaders in the New Zealand conference following a 41-27 come-from-behind win over the endangered franchise Toyota Cheetahs in Bloemfontein, South Africa.

BASKETBALL

Complaints about Jackson

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) said it has spoken to National Basketball Association commissioner Adam Silver about Phil Jackson’s comments regarding Carmelo Anthony. Jackson on Friday said that perhaps it was best if Anthony sought to be traded from the New York Knicks, and the team president added that the club had not been able to win with the all-star forward. Players are prohibited from publicly requesting trades, and NBPA executive director Michele Roberts on Saturday said that players “expect management to adhere to the same standards.”

SOCCER

Panama player shot dead

Panamanian player Amilcar Henriquez, a veteran member of the national team, was shot dead on Saturday, authorities said. Gunmen got out of a car and opened fire on Henriquez and his friends in Sabanitas, a suburb of Colon, Panama, preliminary reports said. The 33-year-old athlete was taken to a clinic, where he died from his wounds. “We strongly condemn the assassination of Amilcar Henriquez,” PanamanianPresident Juan Carlos Varela tweeted. The Panamanian Football Federation added: “God bless your soul Mickey.” Henriquez was playing at the United Arab League club in Colon. His last match was against Chorrillo in the Panamanian Football League on Wednesday.

FOOTBALL

Ex-NFL star kills daughter

Former Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals tight end Todd Heap accidentally struck and killed his three-year-old daughter while moving a truck in his driveway. Police in the Phoenix suburb of Mesa, Arizona, responded to the accident on Friday afternoon and said that the girl was taken to a local hospital, where she later died. There was no sign that Heap was impaired at the time of the accident. Heap, 37, played 10 seasons with the Ravens after being selected in the first round of the 2001 National Football League draft. He played two years for Arizona before an injury forced his retirement during the 2012 season. “We cannot imagine the heartbreak and sorrow Todd and Ashley’s family feels right now,” the Ravens said in a statement on Saturday. The Cardinals also offered condolences.