Sparkling DeGrom performance wasted

NY Times News Service, MIAMI

Jacob deGrom made his best start of the season on Saturday night against the Miami Marlins. And then Fernando Salas came in for him and spoiled it.

DeGrom struck out 13, tying a career high, in seven innings, and the New York Mets had a two-run lead when manager Terry Collins pulled him after 97 pitches.

Salas, who had not been scored upon in his previous seven outings this season, came on and got two outs before surrendering a game-tying, two-run homer to Christian Yelich and a go-ahead home run to Giancarlo Stanton as the Mets lost, 5-4.

Collins said he chose to call on Salas to safeguard the health of DeGrom, who had elbow nerve surgery in September last year.

“We’ve made a commitment to take care of these guys and make sure we don’t overdo it,” Collins said. “It’s easy to second-guess.”

DeGrom, who had nine strikeouts combined in his first two starts of the season, gave up back-to-back home runs to Justin Bour and Marcell Ozuna on low off-speed pitches in the second inning.

Other than that, he dominated the Marlins with strong command and knee-buckling breaking balls.

Neil Walker had a run-scoring double in the first, but then the Mets went hitless against Marlins starter Adam Conley until the seventh, when Walker led off with a bunt for a base hit.