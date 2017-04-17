Home / Sports
Mon, Apr 17, 2017 - Page 11　

Kerr comes from behind to claim Lotte Championship

AFP, KAPOLEI, Hawaii

Cristie Kerr celebrates on Saturday after winning the Lotte Championship in Kapolei, Hawaii.

Photo: AP

American Cristie Kerr capitalized on a back nine stumble by South Korea’s Jang Su-yeong on Saturday to come from behind and capture the Lotte Championship.

The 39-year-old overcame a three-shot deficit heading into the final round to fire a bogey-free 66 for her first US LPGA Tour win since 2015.

“It’s been an epic day,” said Kerr, who finished with a 72 hole total score of 20-under par 268.

“It didn’t start out so hot, but I knew if I just hung in there and made a couple birdies I would get it going, and the back nine was magic for me this week,” Kerr said.

The same could not be said for unheralded Jang, who needed a sponsor’s invite to get into the tournament.

Jang, who held a three-shot lead at the end of the third round and led for much of Saturday, made double bogey on the par-three No. 8 and had a bogey on the par-five 14th to drop to 17-under.

Kerr vaulted into the lead for good with three straight birdies on the back nine, beginning at No. 13 to get to 20-under.

Also tied for second were New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, and South Korea’s Chun In-gee.

Alena Sharp, a 35-year-old Canadian trying to win her first title on the US LPGA Tour, finished another stroke back in fifth after she bogeyed the final hole for a 70.

Jang entered the final round with a big lead, but closed with a par 72.

Ko made a run in a bid for her first title since July last year, closing with a 64, and Chun finished with a 67.

Taiwan’s Chien Peiyun was tied for 69th place. All other Taiwanese had missed the cut.

Additional reporting by staff writer

This story has been viewed 834 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top