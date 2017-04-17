Messi’s double seals victory over Sociedad

Reuters, BARCELONA

Lionel Messi’s double strike on Saturday helped Barcelona scrape a 3-2 victory over Real Sociedad to keep the pressure on La Liga leaders Real Madrid, who needed a brace from Isco to beat Real Sporting de Gijon by the same scoreline.

A much-changed Madrid side snatched victory at El Molinon thanks to Isco’s two goals, which included a 90th-minute winner, to stretch their lead over Barcelona before the Catalans closed the gap back down to three points at Camp Nou.

Messi scored twice and set up a third for Paco Alcacer as Barcelona saw off their Basque opponents, who pressed them until the end of a nervy encounter.

However, the win kept the Catalans within touching distance of Los Blancos, having played one match more, ahead of yesterday’s Clasico.

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique was relieved to put a difficult week behind him, after last weekend’s 2-0 loss to Malaga and Tuesday’s bruising 3-0 reverse against Juventus in the Champions League.

Despite their jitters, he is confident that his side can do well in the reverse leg against the Italians and against Madrid in the weekend’s crucial title showdown if they perform to their very best.

“We have to be marvellous and perfect,” he said. “The players need confidence to be at their best and that’s what I’m trying to do as the coach. It was a special week because of what happened before [defeats by Malaga and Juventus]. We won a game against a difficult opponent. I’m more than happy with the performance. We deserved to win even though it was tricky.”

Messi put Barcelona ahead with a low drive and doubled the lead with a tap-in after Luis Suarez’s shot was saved, but Sociedad hit back when Inigo Martinez’s lashed effort bounced off Samuel Umtiti into the Barcelona net.

Alcacer extended the Catalans’ advantage before Xabi Prieto reduced the deficit to 3-2 just before halftime, while the second half stayed goalless despite intense pressure from the visitors.

Madrid endured a nervous game too, which was eventually settled by Isco at the death.

Sporting opened the scoring in the 14th minute when Mikel Vesga scooped a pass over Madrid’s defense which Duje Cop slammed home and then Isco equalized three minutes later with a brilliant individual goal.