Spurs rout Bournemouth 4-0, close gap on Chelsea

Reuters

Tottenham Hotspur yesterday claimed a 12th consecutive Premier League home win with a 4-0 rout of AFC Bournemouth to keep the pressure on leaders Chelsea.

Two goals in three minutes from Mousa Dembele and Son Heung-min put the hosts in complete control inside 20 minutes and Harry Kane grabbed his 20th league goal of the season shortly after halftime as Spurs cut Chelsea’s lead to four points.

Chelsea travel to Manchester United today.

Dembele struck after 16 minutes, slamming in a shot from 6m after Christian Eriksen’s corner reached him at the far post through a crowd of players.

Son fired through the legs of goalkeeper Artur Boruc after racing into the area from Kane’s flick.

Kane, starting for the first time since injuring his ankle last month, wrapped up Tottenham’s seventh successive league win after 48 minutes, turning Simon Francis all too easily and firing low past Boruc.

It is the third season in a row England forward Kane has reached the 20-goal mark — a feat previously only achieved by Alan Shearer, Ruud van Nistelrooy and Thierry Henry.

Substitute Vincent Janssen rounded off the action with a fourth goal in stoppage time, the Dutchman’s first Premier League strike from open play since joining last year.

Bournemouth are seven points above the relegation zone before the later kickoffs and probably need one more victory to guarantee a third season in the top flight.