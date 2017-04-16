Last-gasp Radulov goal leads Montreal over Rangers

AP, MONTREAL

Alexander Radulov on Friday night scored at 18 minutes, 34 seconds of overtime to give the Montreal Canadiens a 4-3 victory over the New York Rangers in Game 2 of their NHL first-round playoff series.

Radulov jammed the puck in from the edge of the crease after a feed from Max Pacioretty to tie the best-of-seven series 1-1.

The victory was the first for a Canadian team in the playoffs since 2015.

Trailing 3-2 in the third period, the Canadiens pressed hard and finally scored with 18 seconds left, with goalie Carey Price pulled for an extra attacker. Tomas Plekanec redirected Radulov’s feed past goalie Henrik Lundqvist to force overtime.

The goal was the latest tying playoff goal in Canadiens history, beating Jacques Lemaire’s goal in 1975 with 24 seconds remaining.

Jeff Petry and Paul Byron also scored for Montreal, who wasted early leads of 1-0 and 2-1.

Michael Grabner, Mats Zuccarello and Rick Nash scored for New York.

Montreal had a 45-30 shots advantage in regulation and a 58-38 overall edge.

OILERS 2, SHARKS 0

In Edmonton, Alberta, Connor McDavid and Zack Kassian scored short-handed goals to help the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks, leveling their first-round series at one game apiece.

Cam Talbot stopped all 16 shots he faced for his first career playoff shutout and Edmonton’s first post-season win since 2006. The Oilers missed the playoffs in each of the past 10 years.

Kassian scored early in the second period and McDavid doubled the lead midway through the third period.

It was a dominant performance by the Oilers and particularly by Kassian, a fourth-line winger who drove the net effectively and delivered bone-jarring hits on the Sharks’ Brenden Dillon and Logan Couture.

By the end of the second period, the Rogers Place fans were chanting “Kass-ee-ann! Kass-ee-ann!”

It was a reversal of Game 1, when the Oilers were outshot 44-19 en route to a 3-2 overtime loss.

PENGUINS 4, BLUE JACKETS 1

In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Sidney Crosby had a goal and two assists, while Marc-Andre Fleury stayed sharp in his second straight playoff start as Pittsburgh pulled away to defeat Columbus in Game 2.

Jake Guentzel added a goal and an assist to help the defending Stanley Cup champions take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Evgeni Malkin scored his first goal of the post-season, and Patric Hornqvist pushed in an empty-net goal.

Fleury finished with 39 saves while filling in for the injured Matt Murray, and received plenty of help. Pittsburgh blocked 23 shots before they even got to Fleury.

Brandon Saad scored for the Blue Jackets, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 shots.

BLUES 2, WILD 1

In St Paul, Minnesota, Jaden Schwartz scored with 2 minutes, 27 seconds remaining during a four-on-four situation as St Louis beat Minnesota to take a 2-0 series lead.

Joel Edmundson had the first goal for the Blues after winning Game 1 in overtime, Jake Allen made 23 saves, and coach Mike Yeo devised another shrewd plan against his former team.

Zach Parise scored again for the Wild, on a five-on-three late in the second period, but goalie Devan Dubnyk simply has not been as dominant as Allen at the other end.

Screened by David Perron, Dubnyk did not track Schwartz’s deep shot from the slot. He made 20 saves.