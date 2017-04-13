Cespedes hits three home runs as Mets beat Phillies

AP, PHILADELPHIA

Yoenis Cespedes on Tuesday night hit three of New York’s seven homers to back Matt Harvey as the Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 14-4.

Harvey (2-0) left with tightness in his left hamstring after allowing two runs and five hits and striking out six in 5-2/3 innings.

Phillies starter Clay Buchholz (0-1) also exited because of an injury, a strained right forearm. He gave up six runs and eight hits in 2-1/3 innings.

Lucas Duda hit two homers, while Asdrubal Cabrera and Travis d’Arnaud also went deep for New York, who have 46 homers in their past 21 games at Citizens Bank Park.

Cespedes fell down on a wild swing on the first pitch he saw, then hit a three-run homer to straightaway center field off Buchholz in the first inning.

He connected to deep left in the fourth off Adam Morgan and drove another one way out to left in the fifth against Morgan.

INDIANS 2, WHITE SOX 1, 10 INNINGS

In Cleveland, Ohio, Michael Brantley doubled home Francisco Lindor with two outs in the 10th inning as Cleveland celebrated their 2016 American League championship and then beat Chicago in their home opener.

Brantley could only watch and cheer for his teammates in October last year during their post-season run after undergoing two surgeries on his right shoulder.

Lindor walked with two outs off Tommy Kahnle (0-1) before Brantley sliced a 3-2 pitch down the left-field line. Lindor was running on the pitch and scored easily while Brantley danced around second base before being mobbed by his teammates.

Bryan Shaw (1-0), who took the loss when the Cubs won their first title in 108 years, got the win.

MARLINS 8, BRAVES 4

In Miami, a cat went scrambling for cover in the Marlins Park outfield midway through Miami’s home opener, and no wonder, given the barrage off Marcell Ozuna’s bat.

Ozuna homered twice and had a career-high six RBIs to help Miami beat Atlanta.

Announced attendance was 36,519, and that did not include a cat that ran onto the field midway through the game. It scurried along the outfield warning track, ran away from right fielder Giancarlo Stanton, crawled up the center field wall and then appeared to get stuck in the animatronic home run sculpture.

Marlins president David Samson said if Ozuna had hit a third homer, the sculpture would not have been activated for fear of harming the cat.

Dan Straily (1-1) allowed three runs, two earned, in five innings for his first win since joining Miami.

Bartolo Colon (0-1) allowed six runs in four innings.

In other results, it was:

‧ Angels 6, Rangers 5, 10 innings

‧ Red Sox 8, Orioles 1

‧ Tigers 2, Twins 1

‧ Nationals 8, Cardinals 3

‧ Rockies 3, Padres 2

‧ Diamondbacks 4, Giants 3

‧ Astros 7, Mariners 5

‧ Reds 6, Pirates 2

‧ Brewers 4, Blue Jays 3