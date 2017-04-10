Australia clinches quarter-final win

AP, BRISBANE, Australia

Australia advanced to the Davis Cup semi-finals yesterday after Nick Kyrgios beat late substitute Sam Querrey of the US 7-6 (4), 6-3, 6-4 in the first reverse singles match, clinching the quarter-final 3-1 with a match to spare.

On a hard court at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane’s Queensland Tennis Centre, Kyrgios and his singles partner Jordan Thompson gave Australia a 2-0 lead on Friday before the Americans staved off elimination on Saturday when Jack Sock, who lost to Thompson on Friday, and partner Steve Johnson beat Sam Groth and John Peers 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3.

Querrey was supposed to be Johnson’s doubles partner, but American captain Jim Courier, who said it would take “monstrous effort” for the Americans to win the tie, pulled a swap, putting Sock into doubles and allowing Querrey to be fresh for Kyrgios.

That worked for a while yesterday during an evenly-played first set, but Kyrgios gradually overpowered the American with his strong serves and backhand.

Querrey broke Kyrgios’ serve in the fourth game of the third set, and held to lead 4-1.

However, Kyrgios stepped it up a notch and won the last five games of the match, jumping up and hugging Australian captain Lleyton Hewitt and his teammates when the match ended.

The often-volatile Kyrgios was mostly on his best behavior and won both his singles matches in straight sets, although the final two sets against John Isner on Friday were in close tiebreakers, 7-5 each time, after Kyrgios prevailed in the opening set 7-5.

“I haven’t been going back to the hotel hating the game or trying to just get through every day,” Kyrgios said. “I’m trying to get better every day, and it’s a massive difference. I just feel like I’m becoming a bit more of a professional.”

Isner beat substitute Groth 7-6 (5), 6-3 yesterday in the meaningless second reverse singles, in a match reduced to best-of-three, to make the final score line 3-2.

“It was a tough third set there, I was down a break and obviously a lot of emotions, I was close to the finish line,” Kyrgios said of yesterday’s match.

“But, with Lleyton on the side telling me to compete for every point, and obviously the crowd, it’s easy to get up out here,” he said.

Australia will play either Belgium or Italy in September’s semi-finals, with Belgium leading that quarter-final 2-1 ahead of yesterday’s reverse singles.