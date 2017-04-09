SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

TENNIS

US stay alive

US pair Steve Johnson and Jack Sock kept the Davis Cup quarter-final against Australia alive with a gritty five-set win over John Peers and Sam Groth in Brisbane, Australia, yesterday. After losing both singles rubbers on Friday, the US needed to win the doubles to give themselves some hope heading into today’s reverse singles. And the American duo made sure the US would live to fight another day when they outlasted the Australian pair 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3. The win sets up an intriguing final day, with tennis “bad boy” Nick Kyrgios getting the chance to win over the Australian public when he takes on Sock in the first of the reverse singles.

CRICKET

Windies chase down 308

The West Indies pulled off their biggest successful chase in one-day internationals when they beat Pakistan by four wickets with an over to spare at the Providence Stadium on Friday. Pakistan, heavily favored after winning the Twenty20 series 3-1, were put in to bat first by the heavily depleted West Indies and put up a comfortable 308-5. The home side made a steady and safe start, but the required run rate climbed to nearly 10 an over entering the final 10 overs. However, despite losing three partners, Jason Mohammed took on the Pakistan attack and smashed them for a career-best 91 not out off 58 deliveries to lead the side to 309-6 in 49 overs and an unexpected triumph.

SOCCER

Villarreal stay in hunt

Villarreal stayed in the hunt for a top-four finish and a Champions League berth after beating visiting Athletic Bilbao 3-1 on Friday, despite finishing the match with 10 men. Defender Victor Ruiz helped Villarreal establish their lead by scoring an early goal and setting up substitute Adrian Lopez for their third. However, he also earned a direct red card for a harsh tackle on Inaki Williams with 15 minutes to go. Defender Aymeric Laporte leveled for Bilbao, but the hosts restored their lead just after halftime through striker Cedric Bakambu.

SOCCER

Frankfurt, Bremen draw

Eintracht Frankfurt put the brakes on Werder Bremen’s progress with a 2-2 draw in the Bundesliga on Friday. Bremen looked good for another win after going 2-0 up, but Frankfurt hit back to move into seventh place, while Bremen were in 10th spot ahead of the rest of the weekend’s matches. Bremen struck with their first clear chance seven minutes before the break when Florian Kainz crossed for Zlatko Junuzovic to blast in a volley and Fin Bartels made it 2-0. David Abraham scored just after the break with a header from a corner and then Marco Fabian equalized with a penalty in the 73rd minute

SOCCER

Balotelli scores away goals

Mario Balotelli scored his first away goals of the season as OGC Nice won 2-1 against Lille OSC on Friday. The Italian striker struck twice in the first half, with a neat cushioned volley and a tap-in, to take his season’s tally to 13. The previous 11 had all been scored at home. Midfielder Ibrahim Amadou put Lille ahead in the 14th minute. Balotelli, who has four goals in his past four games, looked sharp throughout and had two other efforts saved in the first half and went close with a late free-kick. Midfielder Ibrahim Amadou put Lille ahead in the 14th minute with a heavily deflected shot from outside the penalty area.