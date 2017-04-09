Taiwan’s women beaten by Thailand, miss qualifying spot

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Taiwan’s “Mulan” national women’s soccer team lost to Thailand 1-0 on Friday, failing to advance from Group C qualifiers for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup in Jordan next year.

Thailand secured top spot in Group C with the win after a goal from a free-kick by striker Suchawadee Nildhamrong in the third minute at the Faisal al-Husseini International Stadium in the West Bank, Palestine.

Suchawadee just missed out on another goal when she blazed just over the crossbar.

The Mulan pressed for an equalizer, but Thailand goalkeeper Waraporn Boonsing made saves on shots by midfielders Chen Yen-ping and Yu Hsiu-chin before halftime.

Chen squandered a chance on a header in the second half, while forward Michelle Pao fired a shot wide from inside the box as the Thailand defense held firm.

Taiwan began their Group C campaign in fine form with a 5-0 win over Palestine on Wednesday.

Yu led the charge with a hat-trick, the third goal on a penalty in the 70th minute, while Pao scored a brace against the hosts also at the Faisal al-Husseini Stadium.

Thailand won the opening game of the group on Monday, thrashing Palestine 6-0.

The Mulan ended the week with 1-1 record, in second place, but only the top team advances to next year’s finals.

Five teams made up Group C, but Lebanon and Guam withdrew before the qualifiers began.

In Group B qualifiers, the two Koreas faced off in Pyongyang on Friday.

It was the first time that North Korea’s and South Korea’s women’s teams met in a match in the North and was watched by a capacity crowd of 42,500 at the Kim Il-sung Stadium, AFC officials said.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Sung Hyang-sim scoring in the first half for the hosts and Jang Selgi leveling for the South in the 76 minute.

North Korea topped Group B to advance with two wins and one draw.