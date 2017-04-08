Kyrgios downs Isner as Aussies take a 2-0 lead

Reuters, MELBOURNE

Nick Kyrgios yesterday eased past John Isner 7-5, 7-6 (7/5), 7-6 (7/5) in a duel of big servers to fire Australia to a 2-0 lead over the US in their Davis Cup World Group quarter-final in Brisbane, Australia.

The Australian No. 1 carried on from the early work of underdog compatriot Jordan Thompson, who stunned Jack Sock in four sets to give the hosts a flying start at a packed Pat Rafter Arena.

In ominous form during last month’s US hard-court swing, Kyrgios blasted 20 aces to Isner’s 15, largely defusing the towering American’s serve to close out a slow-burning singles rubber in 2 hours, 24 minutes.

Isner battled to the end, saving a match point at 6-5 to take the third set into a tiebreak, then charging into a 5-2 lead, but Kyrgios wrapped up the rubber in style, mowing through five straight points and sealing victory with a thundering ace.

Hammering a ball into the roaring crowd, Kyrgios hugged captain Lleyton Hewitt and his thrilled teammates.

“That was unbelievable today,” 21-year-old Kyrgios said of the crowd support. “Obviously, I have to take care of my serve [against Isner]. I’ve been playing great tennis .. and I returned really well today, so I’m really happy to get the win.”

Kyrgios gave up only two break points, dropping serve once early in the first set to hand Isner a 3-0 lead, but the world No. 16 stormed back, breaking his opponent to love at 5-5 and serving out the set with an ace.

Another barrage of huge serves saw Kyrgios steal a march in the second set tiebreak and after running the big American all over the court, he grabbed the set with a cheeky drop-shot.

Although there was some carping at the chair umpire and muttering between points, there were no histrionics from the combustible Australian, who pushed hard for a quick kill.

He landed a sumptuous cross-court forehand on the line to bring up three break points in the fourth game of the final set, but Isner saved them all.

Lacking his opponent’s court speed, Isner swung for the fences and scrapped to within two points of forcing another set, but two fierce returns off the Australian’s racket stole the momentum and set up Kyrgios for his match-winning 20th ace.

Earlier, Thompson fed off the rowdy home crowd to edge Sock 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-4 for the biggest win of his career.