SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASKETBALL

Towns leads Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 34 points and pulled down 12 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves cooled off the red-hot Portland Trail Blazers with a 110-109 NBA victory on Monday. Portland’s Damian Lillard had a solid look at what would have been a game-winning shot, but his jumper lipped out at the buzzer and the Blazers’ six-game winning streak came to an end. At 38-39, Portland were clinging to the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference, 1.5 games ahead of the Denver Nuggets. They play their next three games against playoff-bound teams. Monday’s contest — the only NBA game of the day — was a makeup game of one that was postponed on March 6 because condensation on the court made it unsafe.

BASEBALL

Brady jersey ‘stolen’ again

Tom Brady’s Super Bowl jersey was stolen again — this time by Rob Gronkowski in full view of 37,000 screaming Red Sox fans. The New England Patriots quarterback was showing off the reacquired uniform top during the pregame ceremony on opening day at Fenway Park on Monday when Gronkowski ripped it out of his hands. Brady chased him around the infield and playfully tackled him in right field. The Patriots said it was the same jersey that had been stolen out of their locker room in Houston, Texas, after the Super Bowl victory over the Atlanta Falcons in February. “That was awesome seeing those guys out there,” said Boston outfielder Andrew Benintendi, whose three-run homer propelled the Red Sox to a 5-3 victory over the Pirates in a rematch of the first World Series in 1903. “I grew up watching them and still do. It was cool to see them all out there.” Brady got the jersey back at owner Robert Kraft’s home in suburban Brookline earlier on Monday. The Patriots brought all five of their Vince Lombardi trophies out for the first pitch ceremony. Joining Brady, Gronk and Kraft were James White, who scored the winning touchdown in the Super Bowl in overtime, and fellow running back Dion Lewis. The other players wore their blue uniform tops, but Brady walked out in the white one from the Super Bowl before he pulled it off and began waving it around. Gronkowski jumped behind him and snatched it away. “It was fun. They were kind of making fun of the whole jersey-taking thing,” said Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr, who started the winning burst with a fifth-inning triple. Kraft thanked the authorities who found the jerseys while searching the property of Mexican media executive Martin Mauricio Ortega. He has not been charged.

RUGBY UNION

Stransky urges unveiling

Springbok great Joel Stransky on Tuesday urged SANZAAR to stop delaying and unveil its revamped Super Rugby format, saying the governing body needed to make tough decisions and stand by them. Stransky said uncertainty had engulfed the southern hemisphere club competition since the governing body early last month announced that a shake up was imminent without providing any details. “I think they need to make that announcement and be up front and say: ‘That’s how it is, here are the reasons, like it or lump it,’” he told New Zealand’s Radio Sport. “To be frank, it’s the only way.”