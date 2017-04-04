Tearful Thompson hit with penalty, then loses playoff

Reuters

A tearful Lexi Thompson credited her caddy and fans for helping her get through an emotional roller coaster in the final round of the ANA Inspiration on Sunday after she was hit with a four-shot penalty then lost in a playoff.

Thompson had been leading by three and was walking to the 13th tee with her second major in sight when she was stopped dead in her tracks by a rules official, who told her of the penalty.

A TV viewer had alerted the LPGA Tour that the American had marked her ball then replaced it in the wrong place on the 17th hole a day earlier, which cost her two shots for the breach and two for signing an incorrect scorecard.

Thompson was incredulous after being notified.

“Is this a joke?” Thompson said. “Oh my God. Four-stroke penalty, that’s just ridiculous.”

The 22-year-old gathered herself and had an eagle putt to win on the final hole, but settled for birdie to force a playoff against Ryu So-yeon, with both locked at 14-under 274.

The South Korean then took the title with a birdie at the first extra hole.

Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung carded a 74 to finish tied for 56th place on two-over 290.

A devastated Thompson said she would learn from the incident, which prompted an outpouring of sympathy.

“My caddy helped me out tremendously,” she said. “He said: ‘Stay with it, you can still win. We can birdie this hole,’ and I tried to gather myself before I hit the tee shot.”

Thompson, who won her only major at the same event in 2014, said she was proud of the way she battled back.

“It’s great to have the fan base I do. They got me through the whole round,” she said. “It’s unfortunate what happened. I did not mean that. I fought strong to the finish and it was great to see the fans behind me.”

Thompson’s playing partner Suzann Pettersen said she knew there was a problem right away when the rules officials came out and praised Thompson for keeping her cool.

“For her to come back with those birdies shows the character she is,” Pettersen said. “I have got goose bumps.”

Tiger Woods led the chorus of golfers calling for TV viewers not to be allowed to influence results.

“Viewers at home should not be officials wearing stripes,” Woods said on Twitter.

Additional reporting by staff writer