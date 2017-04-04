Federer claims his third title of season

AP, KEY BISCAYNE, Florida

Weary from three months of winning, Roger Federer hit one last shot on Sunday, whacking a celebratory forehand into the stands to punctuate his victory over Rafael Nadal in the Miami Open final.

Next a well-deserved two-month break.

“I’m not 24 anymore,” Federer said. “I need a rest. My body needs healing.”

He is not complaining.

At 35, Federer is playing some of the best tennis of his career — so good he is even dominating his longtime nemesis. Federer beat Nadal for the third time this year, 6-3, 6-4, to become the oldest men’s champion in the 33-year history of the tournament.

Federer also defeated Nadal in the Australian Open final in January and two weeks ago en route to the Indian Wells title. He is the first three-time champion this year on the ATP Tour — and ready for a break.

The father of four has an exhibition scheduled for this week, but plans to skip the bulk of the clay-court season before returning for the French Open late next month.

“I want to stay healthy,” Federer said. “When I’m healthy and feeling good, I can produce tennis like this. If I’m not feeling this good, there’s no chance I’ll be in finals competing with Rafa.”

Federer said he arrived at Key Biscayne with low expectations, given his heavy workload of late, and felt tired in the final. Humid weather did not help.

He won anyway.

“On the big points I was just maybe a little bit better,” Federer said. “It was more of a fight mode I was in today trying to stay afloat. It has been a draining week.”

Nadal fell to 0-5 in Key Biscayne finals, including in 2005 against Federer. The Spaniard was also runner-up in 2008, 2011 and 2014.

“It’s disappointing for me that I am trying during all my career,” Nadal told the crowd with a smile during the trophy ceremony.

“Every three years I am in this position, but always with the smaller trophy,” he said.

“I truly believe you are going to still win this tournament. You’re too good not to,” Federer told his rival.

Federer’s run is remarkable. He has the best record on the ATP Tour this year at 19-1, including 7-0 against players ranked in the top 10, and has won 11 matches in a row. His best start since 2006 comes after he missed the final six months of last year with a knee injury.

“Amazing start to the season,” Nadal said. “One of the best comebacks ever on the Tour.”