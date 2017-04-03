SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

ATHLETICS

Jepkosgei smashes records

Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei on Saturday broke the world half-marathon record, as well as the 10km and 15km marks at the Prague Half Marathon on the way to winning the International Association of Athletics Federations Road Race Label Event in one hour, four minutes and 52 seconds. The 23-year-old, who was competing in just her fifth half-marathon, clocked splits of 30 minutes and five seconds, and 45 minutes and 37 seconds to improve the 10km and 15km world records.

BOATING

Bomb on Boat Race course

An unexploded WWII bomb was found in London’s River Thames on Saturday, near the start of yesterday’s Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race, police said. The event was still scheduled to go ahead as planned, with the women’s race to begin at about 4:35pm and the men’s race to begin at about 5:35pm. “Police were called by a member of the public at approximately 1:50pm on Saturday reporting what they thought to be World War Two ordnance on the Chelsea shoreline by Putney Bridge,” a Scotland Yard spokesman said. “Officers including the Marine Policing Unit attended. The item is currently submerged.” Meanwhile race director Michelle Dite told the BBC on Saturday: “At this stage the races will go ahead as planned. Any decisions regarding changes to the event will be made in conjunction with the police.” Thousands of people are due to line the banks of the Thames to watch the 163rd edition of the annual contest between England’s two oldest universities.

SOCCER

Corruption report submitted

FIFA on Friday said it had completed a 22-month internal inquiry into allegations of high-level corruption and criminal misconduct that buffeted world soccer and handed its report to Swiss authorities. “FIFA will now return its focus to the game, for fans and players throughout the world,” said FIFA president Gianni Infantino, elected last year to replace Sepp Blatter, who is under criminal investigation in Switzerland.

MOTOR RACING

Ferrari better than Mercedes?

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner said Ferrari’s Formula One engine might have overtaken the one used by previously dominant champions Mercedes. US-owned Haas have a customer arrangement with the Italian team to use the same specification power units as Ferrari, who won last weekend’s Australian Grand Prix season-opener with Sebastian Vettel.

MOTORCYCLING

Suzuki rookie fractures ankle

Suzuki’s MotoGP rookie Alex Rins has broken his right ankle in an accident while training on a motocross bike, the team said on Friday. Suzuki said a scan in Barcelona had revealed a partial fracture of the Spaniard’s talus bone.

CRICKET

Bangladesh pick T20 squad

Bangladesh yesterday named uncapped all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin in a 16-man squad for two Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka in Colombo next week. “We had been looking for a pace bowling all-rounder for a long time who could give our batting some depth, especially in limited-overs cricket,” chief selector Minhajul Abedin said. Bangladesh also named left-arm spinner Sunzamul Islam, pace bowler Subashis Roy and off-spinner Mehedi Hasan, who are yet to be capped in the shortest format.