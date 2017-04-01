SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

BASEBALL

Bees interrupt training game

When a pack of bees swarmed the field, the Rockies and Padres did not seem to know what to do. So they hit the deck. In a bizarre scene at spring training on Thursday, players from both teams went flat on the dirt when bees stormed the infield during the ninth inning of Colorado’s 10-5 win over San Diego. Padres pitcher Trey Wingenter stepped off the mound when the horde hit and, after hesitating a moment, the 2m-tall right-hander dropped to a knee. Rockies batter Daniel Castro quickly did the same and then plate umpire Alex Tosi and everyone else in the infield dropped flat on their stomachs. The broadcast picked up someone yelling: “Bees! Bees!” The players stayed down for about 10 seconds and fans gave them a cheer when they finally stood up. “I saw something happen over here as all the players got on the ground,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “It was reminiscent of Petco Park a few years ago when a beekeeper had to come down from the left-field corner. That was about a 20-30 minute delay.”

BASEBALL

Horses seal deal with Odor

Venezuelan second baseman Rougned Odor on Thursday agreed to a six-year Major League Baseball contract extension with the Texas Rangers, but only after they threw two horses into the deal. The 23-year-old South American’s unique enticement came with a payout reportedly worth US$49.5 million for the next six seasons, with a club option for 2023. “I have a passion for horses,” Odor said. “I love horses. It’s one of my hobbies, being around the horses.” Odor last year batted .271 with 33 home runs and 88 RBIs to help Texas capture the American League West division title. He also served a seven-game ban for punching Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista in May last year. The quarter horses are to have a new home on a ranch Odor plans to build in the Dallas area. Rangers owners suggested that general manager Jon Daniels play to Odor’s hobby in contract talks. “Rougie has these big numbers in front of him, and he has a poker face. Nothing changed,” Daniels said. “Then I slid my phone across with a picture of the horses on it, and he said: ‘Hey, can you send that to me?’ His eyes lit up and I thought: ‘All right, maybe we have a chance.’”

CYCLING

Hall killed by car in race

The Indian Pacific Wheel Race across Australia was yesterday canceled after British cyclist Mike Hall was struck and killed by a car while competing in the marathon event, organizers said. The crash happened yesterday morning on the Monaro Highway in Royalla, New South Wales. Hall, 35, who won the 2012 World Cycle Race, died at the scene. “The Indian Pacific Wheel Race has been canceled with immediate effect in light of this morning’s tragic incident,” race organizers said in a statement before confirming Hall’s death. “This is a difficult time for everyone involved, along with their families, and their well-being is our primary concern.” Hall had been in second place at the time of the accident. The race, from Perth to Sydney, began on March 18 and was to finish yesterday. “I can suggest, given the nature of the collision, an investigation into the circumstances would suggest the rider of the push bike died at the scene,” Australian Capital Territory Policing Sergeant Chris Meagher was quoted as saying by local media reports.