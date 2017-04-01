Home / Sports
Bulls sweep Cavs with 99-93 win, James tops Shaq

AP, CHICAGO

Nikola Mirotic tied season highs with 28 points and six three-pointers and Jimmy Butler scored 25 as the Chicago Bulls beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 99-93 on a night when LeBron James moved into seventh place on the NBA’s career scoring list.

James moved past Shaquille O’Neal, finishing with 26 points and giving him 28,599 for his career — three more than O’Neal.

However, the big night by the four-time NBA Most Valuable Player could not prevent the Cavaliers from matching a season high with their third straight loss.

That dropped them a half-game behind Boston for the Eastern Conference lead and left them with a 6-10 record for last month.

For Mirotic, it was his second straight game with 28 points and six treys. He also had 10 rebounds, finishing a strong month.

Rajon Rondo added 15 assists and Robin Lopez had 10 points and 11 rebounds as the ninth-place Bulls moved within a game of Miami and Indiana in the Eastern Conference standings.

They also finished 4-0 against Cleveland to complete their first sweep of the Cavaliers since they took all three games during the 2011-2012 season.

In other results, it was:

‧ Timberwolves 119, Lakers 104

‧ Clippers 124, Suns 118

‧ Pistons 90, Nets 89

‧ Trail Blazers 117, Rockets 107

