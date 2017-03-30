Cathay Life claim WSBL crown with win in second final

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Cathay Life celebrated winning this year’s Women’s Super Basketball League (WSBL) crown after an 87-79 victory in Game 2 over Chunghua Telecom at the Sinjhuang Gymnasium in New Taipei City yesterday.

Cathay Life star center Liu Chun-yi posted 20 points and pulled down six rebounds to clinch the best-of-three finals series.

THIRD PLACE

In the early game, Taipower, led by their star duo of forwards Lin Chih-wen and Lin Yi-chun — who netted 18 and 17 points respectively — thrashed Taiyuan 79-57 to take third.

Cathay Life were the most dominant team in this season’s WSBL and were the leading provider of players to national women’s squads.

With their win in the series, they lay claim to a dynasty rule over the nation’s women’s teams, with 22 titles spanning the WSBL since 2005 and the A Division, the current format’s predecessor.

On Monday, Taipower edged Taiyuan 75-72 in Game 1 of the playoffs, while Cathay Life rolled over Chunghua Telecom 87-61.

Both matches were at the Sinjhuang Gymnasium.

DOMINANT SEASON

In the regular season, Cathay Life were dominant in the 15-game schedule, with a 14-1 record.

Guard Huang Fan-shan and forward Lin Yu-ting, both former starters for Taiwan, led Cathay Life’s charge to the title.

Their only loss was to Taiyuan, who finished second with a 7-8 record.

The final table saw Chunghua Telecom in third with six wins and nine losses, while Taipower were bottom with a 3-12 record.