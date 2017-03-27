Turkmenistan beat out Taiwan in AFC qualifier

By Dave Carroll and Jason Pan / Staff reporters

Taiwan fell to a 3-1 defeat to Turkmenistan in their 2019 AFC Asian Cup Group E qualifier at the Taipei Municipal Stadium last night.

Two goals in a minute in the first half proved too much of a handicap to overcome, despite the hosts handing the home fans hope in first-half stoppage-time when Onur Dogan earned a penalty which was converted by Chen Po-liang.

Turkmenistan struck first in the 23rd minute when Altymyrat Annadurdyyew’s shot deflected off Taiwan skipper Chen Yi-wei, giving goalkeeper Chen Ting-yang no chance.

The hosts then found themselves two behind a minute later when Arslanmyrat Amanow‘s cross from the left wing was tapped in at the far post by an onrushing Ruslan Mingazow.

However, the Turkmenistan lead was cut to just a goal with almost the last kick before the interval, Chen Po-liang coolly slotting past goalkeeper Mammet Orazmuhammedow from the penalty spot.

Annadurdyyew looked to open a two-goal lead for the visitors in the 65th minute, but his effort was ruled out for offside.

Taiwan’s best chance of getting back into the match came in the 76th minute when Chen Hao-wei’s free-kick was saved by Orazmuhammedow, but Turkmenistan put the result beyond doubt in the 83rd minute when Mingazow’s cross from the right was turned into his own net by second-half substitute Chen Chia-chun.

“It was important to get all three points from this opener, the players today carried out my game plan and I am quite satisfied with the today’s result,” Turkmenistan manager Yazguly Hojageldiyev said. “It was a whole team effort and not just by one or two individuals, that was why we put on the pressure to get the third with an own-goal by the Taiwan team.”

“Overall, I was disappointed at our team’s play in the first half and they played much better in the second half,” Taiwan manager Kazuo Kuroda said. “We did not win today and our team needs more practice sessions for them to gel. It was good to have the six foreign-based players back in the national squad and they helped the team play better, but they still need to train with the other players more, so we can play in the style that I want.”

Turkmenistan finished the match with 10 men after South Korean referee Kim Hee-gon interpreted Mingazow throwing the ball back for a defender to take a throw-in as the Turkmenistan player attempting to waste time, handing the goalscorer a second yellow card before ordering the bemused player from the pitch in stoppage-time.

Bahrain take on Singapore in Manama tomorrow in the other opening match in AFC Asian Cup Group E.