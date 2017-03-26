James happy with bounce-back win against Hornets

AFP, WASHINGTON

LeBron James liked what he saw on Friday as NBA champions the Cleveland Cavaliers bounced back from a disappointing defeat with a hard-fought 112-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets.

James just missed a triple-double with 32 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds, while the others in the Cavs’ “Big Three” also had strong games, with Kyrie Irving scoring 26 points and Kevin Love finishing with 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Most importantly, to James’ thinking, was Cleveland’s intensity and defensive effort, something he felt was lacking in a 126-113 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday.

“I liked our disposition tonight,” James said after the Cavaliers held the Hornets to 42.2 percent shooting from the field. “We came in with a physical mindset and basically that helped us win the game because it was physical from the start right down to the finish.”

Late in the second quarter, the Cavs’ J.R. Smith was knocked down by a Cody Zeller pick. Love got his right arm and shoulder tangled with the arms of Marvin Williams going for a rebound in the third quarter, and James received a poke in the eye in the third as he drove for a layup.

After the game James was diagnosed with a corneal abrasion.

Cleveland toughed it out for a victory that, coupled with the Indiana Pacers’ 125-117 loss to the Nuggets, saw the Cavaliers clinch the Central Division title.

They stayed one game ahead of the Boston Celtics for the best record in the Eastern Conference.

“The effort was definitely there,” Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said. “The guys took the challenge. We helped, got back out. That team shot 42 percent from the field. So the effort was great. That’s how we’ve got to play. That’s who we are.”

The Cavaliers led by as many as 12 in the first half and never trailed in the second.

Charlotte pulled as close as 100-99, but the Cavs responded with a 7-0 run on a three-pointer from Smith and baskets from Love and James.