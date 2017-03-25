SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CYCLING

Van Garderen wins stage

American Tejay van Garderen successfully defended his Volta a Catalunya lead in a fourth stage that was cut short by 60km because of a snowstorm in northeastern Spain. Nacer Bouhanni of France won the 136km stage after outsprinting Davide Cimolai of Italy in the final meters. Cimolai beat Bouhanni to win the opening stage on Monday. Van Garderen finished 33rd with his BMC Racing Team to maintain a 41-second lead over teammate Samuel Sanchez of Spain. Geraint Thomas of Team Sky was a further three seconds behind, while Alejandro Valverde was a further second back. Tour de France winner Chris Froome of Team Sky remained four seconds behind Valverde in the overall standings. The fourth stage was originally to run from Spain’s Llivia to Igualada, but the snow prompted the race to start 58km into the route in the city of Montferrer.

GOLF

Johnson maintains form

World No. 1 Dustin Johnson on Thursday continued his perfect record at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, while No. 2 Rory McIlroy was eliminated without even setting foot on the course. On an extremely windy afternoon at Austin Country Club, with gusts of up to 56kph, Johnson coped with the elements to beat Germany’s Martin Kaymer 3 and 2. After losing to Denmark’s Soren Kjeldsen on Wednesday, McIlroy got a win on Thursday when his scheduled opponent Gary Woodland withdrew, citing personal family reasons.However, even with that walkover, McIlroy still needed Kjeldsen to lose his second match to have any chance of advancing out of the round-robin group stage. However, Kjeldsen duly shut the door on the Northern Irishman, beating Argentine Emiliano Grillo 4 and 3 on Thursday to improve to 2-0-0. Swede Alexander Noren was also guaranteed a part of the sweet 16, after beating Austrian Bernd Wiesberger 3 and 2.

RUGBY UNION

SIx Nations honors Hogg

Scotland fullback Stuart Hogg was on Thursday chosen as the player of the Six Nations for the second year in a row. He is only the second player to receive the award twice, after Brian O’Driscoll was picked in 2006 and 2007. Hogg received nearly one-quarter of the public vote. Ireland flanker C.J. Stander was second with about 15 percent of the vote, while France No. 8 Louis Picamoles finished third with nearly 13 percent. “To receive this award again is an absolute honor, particularly when you take other players on the short list into account,” Hogg said.

RUGBY UNION

Grenoble players released

Three Grenoble players who were detained following a rape complaint have been released from police custody pending further investigations, Bordeaux prosecutor Marie Madeleine Alliot said on Thursday. France’s Loick Jammes, New Zealand’s Rory Grice and Ireland’s Denis Coulson had been detained since Wednesday after a 21-year-old woman said that on March 11 she was drugged and taken to a hotel in Bordeaux, where she was raped after a French Top 14 game between Bordeaux and Grenoble. None of the three players have been formally charged. Three other players were released from custody earlier on Thursday, but Alliot extended the detention of Jammes, Grice and Coulson.