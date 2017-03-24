SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CYCLING

Valverde wins third stage

Spain’s Alejandro Valverde of Movistar on Wednesday brushed off a one-minute overnight penalty to claim a mountain summit win on stage three of the Volta a Catalunya. US rider Tejay Van Garderen of BMC is the new overall leader of the week-long tour, finishing just seconds behind Wednesday’s winner. Van Garderen and BMC were one of the main beneficiaries of the penalty imposed on Movistar for pushing during the previous day’s time trial. Stage three featured three mountains and an escape group was caught on the final climb, which culminated in Valverde outsprinting Ireland’s Dan Martin for the win. “I felt great today and the whole team performed well on a fast-paced stage with Sky setting the tempo — all I had to do was produce the final sprint really,” Valverde said. Most of the main contenders for the title, including Sky’s Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, were just a few seconds adrift of the winner, with Britain’s Adam Yates coming third on the day.

FOOTBALL

NFL mulls head shot penalty

The National Football League is mulling a crackdown on foul play that would see ejections for players who aim hits at an opponent’s head, officials said on Wednesday. “The Committee is also exploring ways — including considering immediate ejections or suspensions — to take dangerous hits out of our game,” NFL executive vice president for football operations Troy Vincent said on Twitter. NFL referees already have the right to dismiss players guilty of illegal hits, but it is an option that is rarely exercised. The NFL can also retrospectively fine players or issue suspensions, but lengthy bans are rare. The move comes after NFL officials were last season criticized for several incidents, most notably involving Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton, who was repeatedly struck with helmet-to-helmet hits during the Panthers’ game against the Denver Broncos, but no players were ejected. The NFL has faced growing scrutiny in recent years linked to the issue of concussions and head trauma, with the league in 2015 agreeing to a US$1 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits by former players suffering from neurological problems.

RUGBY UNION

ARU to test out blue cards

Blue cards are set to be issued to players suffering from signs of concussion, the Australian Rugby Union (ARU) said yesterday, in a bid to improve safety during matches. The system, to be trialed in the ARU’s Australian Capital Territory and Newcastle competitions in coming weeks, would require those showing signs of concussion to leave the field for the rest of the game if they are given a blue card. They would be barred from returning until they complete a minimum stand-down period, which would be 12 days for adults and 19 for under-18s; take part in an exercise program; and are given the all-clear from a doctor. “The blue card trial is just one of the ARU’s many initiatives to improve player welfare and safety in our game,” ARU chief medical officer Warren McDonald said in a statement. “[It] follows over two years of extensive research on concussion and concussion management from World Rugby down through each nation.”