Ladd leads Islanders to 3-2 victory over Rangers

AP, NEW YORK

Andrew Ladd on Wednesday scored the tiebreaking goal with about seven-and-a-half minutes remaining in the third period as the New York Islanders rallied for 3-2 victory over crosstown-rivals the Rangers.

Anders Lee had a goal and an assist, while Nikolay Kulemin also scored for the Islanders, who pulled two points behind Boston for the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot.

Anthony Beauvillier had two assists and Thomas Greiss stopped 34 shots.

Mats Zuccarello and Rick Nash scored, while Antti Raanta finished with 25 saves for the Rangers, who remained six points behind Columbus for third place in the Metropolitan Division.

The loss extended the Rangers’ home losing streak to seven games (0-5-2) since beating Washington on Feb. 19.

MAPLE LEAFS 5, BLUE JACKETS 2

In Columbus, Ohio, William Nylander and Leo Komarov each had a goal and an assist to help the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Auston Matthews and Nazem Kadri also scored, while Frederik Andersen had 32 saves as Toronto stayed in the thick of the playoff hunt in the Atlantic Division.

Nikita Zaitsev scored an empty-net goal after the Blue Jackets pulled their goalie for a sixth skater near the end.

David Savard and Brandon Saad scored for Columbus, who lost for the first time in the past five games. Backup goaltender Joonas Korpisalo stopped 26 shots.

The Blue Jackets stayed in third place in the Metropolitan Division, two points behind leaders Washington and one behind Pittsburgh.

DUCKS 4, OILERS 3

In Anaheim, California, Rickard Rakell scored the go-ahead goal while Hampus Lindholm had a goal and two assists as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Edmonton Oilers.

Jonathan Bernier made 29 saves, while Josh Manson and Patrick Eaves also scored as Anaheim passed Edmonton for second place in the Pacific Division with nine games remaining for both teams.

Cam Talbot gave up four goals on 18 shots before being pulled midway through the second period as the Oilers’ four-game winning streak ended. Connor McDavid had a goal and an assist, giving him 84 points to extend his league lead, while Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers.

Mark Letestu added a six-on-three power-play goal with 6.7 seconds remaining.