SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CYCLING

Movistar win team time trial

Alejandro Valverde’s Movistar on Tuesday stormed to a surprise victory in the team time trial at the Volta a Catalunya, as Team Sky suffered a damaging off day. Overall leader Valverde’s teammate Jose Joaquin Rojas originally won the stage, but, after a rules breach was reported by rival team BMC, the rider was docked three minutes for pushing a member of the team back into line from behind earlier in the race. Spain’s Movistar had been far from favorites to win the tricky 41.3km stage, but beat US rider Tejay van Garderen’s BMC by a slender two seconds, while putting a punishing 46 seconds on Chris Froome’s Sky team. “We worked very hard and had planned it all, checking out the route, etc,” Valverde said after the race. “We put some important time into some key rivals,” he told Eurosport. Alberto Contador’s Trek team were left 1 minute, 13 seconds adrift, with the veteran climber telling cameras he was ready to attack with style in the next stage.

RUGBY UNION

O’Connor returns to training

Australia international James O’Connor, suspended by Toulon after he was arrested and fined in a cocaine bust in Paris, on Tuesday returned to training with the Top 14 rugby side. The 26-year-old, with his trademark peroxide blond hair, was spotted during the team’s training session at the club’s grounds in southern France. French police last month charged former All Black Ali Williams, who plays for rivals Racing 92, with buying cocaine and O’Connor with possession of the drug. Williams was also suspended by his club. The pair were arrested on Feb. 25 outside a nightclub near the Champs Elysees in possession of 2.4g of the substance. O’Connor was fined and Williams is due to appear in court charged with buying cocaine. The pair are to appear before a disciplinary commission of the French National Rugby League on April 12. The date was pushed back on Tuesday by two weeks at the request of the players. O’Connor, who can play wing or fullback, appeared 44 times for Australia between 2008 and 2013. He made his debut at 18, the second youngest Wallaby in Australian rugby history.

TENNIS

HK withdraw over security

Hong Kong have withdrawn from their Davis Cup tie against Pakistan in Islamabad next month citing security concerns, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Tuesday. The territory had previously challenged a decision by the Davis Cup committee for Pakistan to host the second-round tie from April 7 to April 9, but an independent tribunal ruled it should go ahead. “The ITF regrets and respectfully disagrees with the decision of Hong Kong, China, to default its upcoming Davis Cup tie against Pakistan,” the ITF said in a statement, adding that it takes “the security of all players, team personnel, officials and spectators very seriously.” Pakistan now advance to the Asia/Oceania Zone Group II third round, where they are to host the winner of the tie between the Philippines and Thailand. Pakistan last month welcomed the return of international tennis after a 12-year hiatus with a Group II tie against Iran in Islamabad. International sporting events are rarely held in Pakistan, which has fought a homegrown extremist insurgency for years, with foreign teams citing security fears ever since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the US.