Toothless Crosby leads Penguins to win over Sabres

AP, BUFFALO, New York

After losing a pair of front teeth on Tuesday, Sidney Crosby was not available to discuss the highlight-reel, one-handed goal he scored in helping the Pittsburgh Penguins clinch their 11th consecutive playoff berth.

Crosby’s teammates had plenty to say about it following the defending Stanley Cup champions’ 3-1 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

Starting from inside his blue line, Crosby picked up a head of steam through the neutral zone and weaved past all four Sabres defenders before lifting a one-handed backhander into the net to open the scoring with nine seconds left in the first period.

“The play that everyone screws around doing in practice, and he does it in games,” Nick Bonino said.

“The sea parted for him there, only 15 second left, and he turned it on,” Bonino added. “I mean, there’s nothing I can really say that nobody has. He does some pretty amazing things.”

Even Sabres goalie Robin Lehner was left impressed.

“I think most goalies in the league are going to read he’s going to pull that back to his forehand,” said Lehner, who stopped 31 shots. “Probably one or maybe two guys in the league who can score a goal like that.”

Crosby was not in a position to speak after being high-sticked in the face by Evander Kane with 1 minute, 25 secvonds remaining while attempting to score into an empty net. Crosby went down in the corner clutching his face before eventually getting up and leaving the ice.

Coach Mike Sullivan only said that Crosby lost a couple of teeth.

Kane was issued a double-minor for high-sticking.

Early in the first period, Crosby got away with a slash from behind, striking Buffalo forward Ryan O’Reilly between the legs.

Bonino scored the go-ahead goal on a broken play with 5 minutes, 29 seconds remaining and Conor Sheary scored 1 minute, 58 seconds later.

Matt Murray stopped 29 shots as the Penguins (46-17-9) improved to 8-1-1 in their past 10.

With 101 points, Pittsburgh vaulted ahead of Columbus into second place in the Metropolitan Division, one point behind NHL-leading Washington.