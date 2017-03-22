Mexican journalist linked to theft of Super Bowl items

AFP, NEW YORK

The jersey stolen from New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady after last month’s Super Bowl has been found, authorities confirmed on Monday, pointing the finger at a journalist from a Mexican newspaper for the theft.

The NFL said in a statement that Brady’s jersey — worth an estimated US$500,000 — and a second jersey worn by the quarterback at the 2015 Super Bowl were recovered in Mexico following an FBI-led probe.

A helmet believed to belong to Von Miller, the Most Valuable Player (MVP) at last year’s Super Bowl won by the Denver Broncos, was also recovered, according to US reports.

“The items were found in the possession of a credentialed member of the international media,” the NFL announced in a statement. “Through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots’ security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl 51 jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered.”

“Also retrieved during the ongoing investigation was the jersey Brady wore in the Patriots’ victory in Super Bowl 49 against the Seattle Seahawks in 2015,” it added.

The credentialed journalist implicated in the theft has been identified as Mauricio Ortega, a former executive with Mexico’s El Diario La Prensa.

Video footage broadcast by US media outlets a man said to be Ortega entering the Patriots locker room shortly after the team’s win over the Atlanta Falcons, emerging several minutes later with an object tucked under his arm.

La Prensa reacted with shock at the allegations, saying in a statement Ortega had left the newspaper earlier this month, citing family problems.

“It is with utter surprise and disappointment that we heard the news today of the alleged behavior of [Ortega],” the newspaper said. “If these allegations are correct, Editora La Prensa firmly condemns the behavior of [Ortega], who, taking advantage of his position, used La Prensa to obtain a press credential representing it and thus gain access to the playing field, press conferences and probably other areas of NRG Stadium.”

The newspaper said it was willing to cooperate in any investigation of the incident.