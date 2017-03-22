Bozak leads Maple Leafs to 4-2 victory over Boston

AP, TORONTO

Tyler Bozak on Monday night scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with less than two minutes left as the Toronto Maple Leafs earned a 4-2 victory over the Boston Bruins.

The win pulled the Maple Leafs (81 points) within one point of the Bruins for third place in the Atlantic Division. Toronto, holding the final wild-card position in the Eastern Conference, also have a game in hand.

Morgan Rielly, William Nylander and Nazem Kadri also scored for the Maple Leafs, who swept the season series. Frederik Andersen was sharp with 32 saves, while James van Riemsdyk added two assists.

PREDATORS 3, COYOTES 1

In Nashville, Tennessee, Ryan Ellis scored twice and Pekka Rinne made 25 saves in Nashville’s victory over Arizona.

Viktor Arvidsson also scored for the Predators, who have won four of five. Craig Smith added two assists.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson had the lone goal and Mike Smith stopped 28 shots for the Coyotes, who have lost three straight.

SABRES 2, RED WINGS 1

In Detroit, Michigan, Jack Eichel and Matt Moulson each scored a power-play goal in the first two periods to help Buffalo beat Detroit.

Robin Lehner made 34 saves for the Sabres.

Tomas Tatar scored in his third straight game, pulling the Red Wings within one midway through the second. They had power plays early and late in the third period, but failed to take advantage, falling to zero for four with an extra skater.

STARS 1, SHARKS 0

In Dallas, Kari Lehtonen made 30 saves for his 36th career shutout and second this season as Dallas edged San Jose.

Curtis McKenzie scored his fifth goal on a tip-in from the slot that beat Sharks goalie Aaron Dell in the second period.

Adam Cracknell took the shot from the left point. Jiri Hudler also assisted on the goal.

Pacific Division leaders San Jose (42-23-7) lost a third straight game for only the second time this season. Dallas (29-33-10) are barely alive in the playoff race with 10 games remaining.

OILERS 2, KINGS 0

In Edmonton, Alberta, Cam Talbot made 35 saves for his second consecutive shutout and seventh this season as Edmonton ended an eight-game home stand with a victory over Los Angeles.

Patrick Maroon and Milan Lucic scored for the Oilers, who won their fourth in a row to move one point ahead of Calgary and into a tie for second place in the Pacific Division with Anaheim.

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid each had a pair of assists.

McDavid leads the NHL with 82 points.

Jonathan Quick stopped 29 shots for the fading Kings, who have lost four of five.