Puerto Rico edge Netherlands in 11th

Eddie Rosario on Monday clubbed a run-scoring sacrifice fly in the 11th inning as Puerto Rico punched their ticket to the World Baseball Classic final for the second straight year with a marathon 4-3 win over the Netherlands.

Rosario’s blast carried infielder Carlos Correa home after he had advanced to third on an earlier sacrifice fly by catcher Yadier Molina in the semi-final at Dodger Stadium.

“Although we’ve been pretty much overpowering everybody throughout the series, today we played very good fundamental baseball and that is what got us the win,” Puerto Rico manager Edwin Rodriguez said.

What started out as a slugfest in the first inning turned into a battle of the bullpens in the first game of the championship round of the 16-team elite international baseball tournament.

Undefeated Puerto Rico are to face the winners of the other semi-final between the US and Japan in the championship game today, also at Dodger Stadium.

After a burst of four runs from both sides to start the 4 hour, 19 minute contest, the relief pitchers took over in the middle innings, setting the stage for Puerto Rico to win it in the bottom of the 11th.

Puerto Rico have dominated the tournament with a ferocious offense, timely hitting and dependable pitching. On Monday they helped their cause with some clutch defensive plays and aggressive base running.

The victory improved Puerto Rico’s perfect record to 7-0 as they seek redemption after finishing runners-up to the Dominican Republic in 2013.

Rodriguez called it the best game of the tournament.

“Defense and execution won the game today,” he said. “It was very important for us to be able to bring the fundamentals.”

“We turned, I think, three or four double plays. We bunted the ball well. We pitched to contact,” he added.

Correa said their performance has united the people of his country after all the economic hardship Puerto Rico has gone through over the past few years.

“Puerto Ricans have gone through a very difficult situation currently and we were able to unite our country,” he said. “We have united the country through sports.”

Third baseman Correa finished with two hits, two runs and two RBIs on four at-bats. He clobbered a 441-foot home run to left field in the first inning off Netherlands starter Rick Van Den Hurk that tied the game 2-2.

“To be able to do it in this semi-final game and to be able to tie it in the first inning against the Netherlands, it meant a tremendous amount for me personally,” Correa said.

In an effort to shorten the games, organizers changed the format for extra innings this year by allowing teams to start the 11th inning with runners on first and second base. So Puerto Rico put Correa on second base and Kike Hernandez on first.

Puerto Rico had barely escaped the top half of the inning by turning a double play for the final two outs as the Netherlands almost took advantage of their unearned base runners to start. Netherlands designated hitter Curt Smith hit an infield grounder that resulted in Yurendell DeCaster being out at second and Smith out at first.

Neither starting pitcher lasted more than three innings. Netherlands right-hander Van Den Hurk gave up five hits, including two homers, and three runs in two complete innings.

Puerto Rico’s Jorge Lopez allowed four hits, two runs and one home run in just 2-2/3 innings.