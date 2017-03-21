SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies, with staff writer

CRICKET

Aussies frustrate India

Resolute rearguard action by Peter Handscomb and Shaun Marsh helped Australia escape with a remarkable draw against India on the final day of the third Test in Ranchi, India, yesterday. Having conceded a 152-run first-innings lead, the tourists were reeling when skipper Steve Smith departed, leaving his team at 63-4 with more than two sessions to go and the hosts confident of a win, but Handscomb and Marsh battled on through the entire second session to first erase the deficit and then ensure Australia were safe by the time they were separated. Handscomb made 72 not out, his third Test half-century, to help Australia finish on 204-6 before the players shook hands. Marsh made 53, the duo frustrating India for nearly four hours with a dour 124-run stand to shatter the hosts’ chances of going 2-1 up in the four-Test series.

SOCCER

Bayern edge closer to title

Bayern Munich extended their Bundesliga lead to 13 points as Thomas Mueller capped his 250th league appearance with a rare goal in Sunday’s 1-0 victory at Borussia Moenchengladbach. After second-placed RB Leipzig crashed to a 3-0 loss at Werder Bremen on Saturday, Carlo Ancelotti’s Bayern took the chance to go further ahead in the table as they edge ever closer to a fifth straight title. It was Bayern’s sixth straight win in all competitions. “We played well in the first half and created good chances,” Ancelotti said. “I was very happy with the performance, especially as Borussia made it harder for us after the break.” “We knew it would be hard to get a win here, so we stepped on the turbo after the break,” Mueller told Sky Sports.

GOLF

Leishman holds off McIlroy

Australia’s Marc Leishman sank a 51-foot eagle putt on the 16th hole on Sunday and held off a charging Rory McIlroy and two others to capture the Arnold Palmer Invitational. One-putting the final four holes at Bay Hill in Florida, the 33-year-old surged late to claim his first PGA Tour victory since 2012. “It just all came together,” Leishman said. “To do it here is really good. It was just an unbelievable day.” Leishman fired a final-round three-under 69 to finish on 11-under 277 in the first event since the death of tournament namesake Palmer, the golf legend who had hosted the event annually. “Mr Palmer was a very special guy,” Leishman said. “To win it in honor of him was huge.” Americans Kevin Kisner and Charley Hoffman each fired 73s to share second on 278, with McIlroy and England’s Tyrell Hatton sharing fourth on 279. Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung carded a 72 to finish tied for 56th pace on four-over.

GOLF

Nordqvist wins by two shots

Anna Nordqvist closed with a four-under 68 at the LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday to hold off a trio of former major champions and earn her first victory of the season. Over the four days, Nordqvist posted 26 birdies, one eagle and just three bogeys to finish at 25-under 263, two shots better than Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn, South Korea’s Chun In-gee and Stacy Lewis of the US. Nordqvist came within two strokes of the LPGA Tour record of 27-under set in 2001 by Annika Sorenstam and matched last year by Kim Sei-young. Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung was tied for 46th place on 12-under after a 71.