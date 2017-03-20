I take blame for England defeat, Jones says

Reuters, DUBLIN

England coach Eddie Jones blamed himself for his team’s 13-9 defeat by Ireland on Saturday that ended their hopes of a second successive Six Nations Grand Slam and a world record 19th consecutive victory.

However, he said the match — and an increasingly competitive Six Nations — would provide crucial lessons as the team prepare for their main goal of winning the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan.

England conceded an early try to Ireland lock Iain Henderson and never really threatened to get back into the match as the hosts strangled their attacking options on a windy, drizzly evening in Dublin.

“I take full responsibility for the loss today. The team didn’t play well today, so I’ve got to look at the preparation and fix it. Simple,” Jones told reporters.

England secured the Six Nations title for the second year in a row with a crushing 61-21 win over Scotland the previous weekend, which Jones, who took over as head coach last year, described as a fantastic achievement, but he said the Six Nations was likely to be significantly tougher next year and that England would have to fully take on board all the lessons they have learned.

“We’re 14 months into a four-year project. We’ve been chuffed with the results we’ve had, but realism shows us we still have a lot to do,” he said. “We were caught in certain areas today and we’ll learn from it, and we’re going to have more setbacks as we go to the World Cup.”

A key skill to winning the World Cup will be coping with pressure of expectation, Jones said.

“That was like a World Cup final today and we weren’t good enough,” the Australian added.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt agreed that England are improving.

“The depth and quality are one of the strengths of the English setup at the moment and there are so many strengths. They have fantastic ball carriers, fantastic playmakers,” Schmidt said.