Dortmund labor to win over Ingolstadt

AFP, DORTMUND, Germany

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, the Bundesliga’s top scorer, on Friday claimed his 23rd goal in as many league games as Borussia Dortmund labored to a 1-0 home win over strugglers Ingolstadt 04.

Aubameyang’s first-half winner was his 30th goal in all competitions for Dortmund this season.

Borussia remain third in the table, narrowing the gap behind RB Leipzig to three points, but 13 adrift of runaway leaders Bayern Munich.

Borussia, who have drawn AS Monaco in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League, were missing a host of stars, but there was no disguising a poor display.

Ingolstadt, who enjoyed 14 shots on goal to Dortmund’s 10, are second from bottom and seven points from safety, but matched Dortmund and should have been awarded a second-half penalty.

“I was already getting ready to save the penalty,” Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Burki said after the referee missed his foul on Dario Lezcano on 52 minutes. “I was glad Auba got his goal, because without it, things would have been even harder for us, but the most important thing was the three points.”

Burki had a busy night and admitted Dortmund were tired from their rescheduled DFB Pokal win at minnows Sportfreunde Lotte on Tuesday to reach the semi-finals.

With Germany winger Marco Reus injured and 19-year-old Ousmane Dembele suspended, Dortmund coach Thomas Tuchel rotated his squad.

US teenage international Christian Pulisic, 18, and Japan’s Shinji Kagawa filled the attacking midfield roles behind Aubayemang.

The Gabon star needed just 14 minutes to add to his goals tally and remain two clear of Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski in the race to be the top scorer this season.

Kagawa started the move in midfield and fed Marcel Schmelzer, who provided the cross from the left which Aubameyang rifled home.

However, Dortmund lived dangerously in the second half and were far from convincing, as Ingolstadt grew in confidence with Australia forward Mathew Leckie leading the attack.

Only Burki’s close-range save denied Leckie.

With 30 minutes to go, Tuchel lost patience with the ineffective Raphael Guerreiro, who won just three of his 10 challenges, and replaced him with Germany’s Julian Weigl in the defensive midfield.

Leckie could have again rescued a point just before the final whistle, but he skied a chance over the bar.

LA LIGA

AP, CANARY ISLANDS, Spain

Kevin-Prince Boateng on Friday scored and forced the sending off of a Villarreal player to help UD Las Palmas win 1-0 at home in La Liga.

Boateng’s header from a well-placed cross by Dani Castellano in the 10th minute was his eighth goal since joining Las Palmas this season.

The former AC Milan standout contributed to Villarreal being reduced to 10 men in the 19th, when he intercepted Mateo Musacchio’s back pass.

Victor Ruiz earned a direct red card for quickly fouling Boateng with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Boateng, who turned 30 last week, went close to adding another goal on back-to-back occasions early in the second half.

The win was Las Palmas’ first in five rounds as they moved into 11th place.

“This is good for morale,” Las Palmas midfielder Roque Mesa said.

Villarreal’s first loss away from home in the league since Nov. 20 last year ended a three-game winning run. They remained in fifth place, losing a chance to close on the top-four spots that earn UEFA Champions league berths.