Zagitova wins free skating gold at ISU meeting in Taipei

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter

Russia’s Alina Zagitova was yesterday crowned junior ladies free skating queen at the International Skating Union (ISU) World Junior Figure Skating Championships at the Taipei Arena, while local favorite Amy Lin finished 22nd.

Lin, who was born in Fremont, California, to Taiwanese parents and has been recovering from a right leg injury, has represented Taiwan at international competitions since 2015.

The Taiwanese-American teenager said she was satisfied with her performance and was grateful for the great support from local fans, adding that she would improve to meet her goal of qualifying to represent Taiwan at next year’s Winter Olympics.

Zagitova proved her top status by scoring 138.03 points for the gold medal, while Japan’s Marin Honda and Kaori Sakamoto finished second and third with 133.36 and 127.76 points respectively.

Zagitova was also victorious in the ladies short program on Friday, securing first place with 70.58 points.

“This is a very serious competition, one of the most important for me this season. So I was very nervous of course, but the nervousness went away as soon as I hit my starting pose and the program just went from there,” she said.

Siblings Rachel and Michael Parsons of the US won the gold in junior free dance, beating Russia’s Alla Loboda and Pavel Drozd by just 0.55 points.

Young talent from the US and Russia dominated the free dance competition, with the two nations occupying the top six places. The bronze medal went to Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko of the US.

Dancing to Singing in the Rain, the Parsonses showed off their smooth moves, garnering a personal best of 97.54 points of an overall 164.82.

“It feels incredible for us. Michael and I have had a really good season so far, and this is just the perfect way to cap off our junior career. We couldn’t be happier,” Rachel Parsons said.

Loboda and Drozd performed to Flamenco tune Malaguena, with their energetic lifts, spins and circular step sequences tinged with Latin rhythm scoring them 96.78 points of an overall 164.37.