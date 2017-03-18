SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

CRICKET

Proteas secure 81-run lead

Quinton de Kock’s game-changing partnership with Temba Bavuma yesterday left South Africa feeling comfortable with an 81-run lead after day two of the second Test against New Zealand in Wellington. At 349-9 at stumps in reply to New Zealand’s 268, any further runs tail-enders Vernon Philander and Morne Morkel could add today would be a bonus, De Kock said. The wicketkeeper-batsman joined Bavuma to turn the game around with a 160-run stand for the seventh wicket. When De Kock went to the middle, South Africa were in trouble at 94-6 and, despite the pressure, he said he knew it was no time for caution. “The mindset I had going in was to somehow shift the pressure back on to them,” he said.

CRICKET

India reduce chase to 331

India yesterday mounted a positive reply after Steve Smith’s unbeaten 178 and Glenn Maxwell’s maiden century powered Australia to a series-high 451 on day two of the third Test. Lokesh Rahul made an elegant 67, his fourth half-century in five innings, before Pat Cummins dismissed him in the paceman’s first Test after more than five years in the wilderness. India were 120-1 at the close, still 331 behind, with Murali Vijay unbeaten on 42 and Cheteshwar Pujara on 10. Earlier, lion-hearted left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja bowled the bulk of the overs to claim 5-124 and effected a spectacular run-out to wrap up Australia’s first innings. After Australia had resumed on 299-4, paceman Umesh Yadav broke Maxwell’s bat in two with the very first delivery, but could not really unsettle the batsman. The normally swashbuckling Maxwell assiduously inched his way to become the second Australian cricketer after Shane Watson to score a century in all three formats.

CRICKET

Sri Lanka trail by 75 runs

Sri Lanka were 54-0 at stumps on the third day after bowling out Bangladesh for 467 runs in their first innings of the second Test in Colombo yesterday. Upul Tharanga and Dimuth Karunaratne were the batsmen at the crease, with both having made 25, as Sri Lanka reduced Bangladesh’s 129-run first innings lead to 75. Earlier, Shakib Al Hasan made 116, while Mosaddek Hossain and Mushfiqur Rahim added 75 and 52 runs respectively as Bangladesh went past Sri Lanka’s first innings score of 338 and built up a substantial lead. Rangana Herath finished with 4-82, while left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan also impressed with 4-140 at the P. Sara Oval.

GOLF

Fitzpatrick, Grillo share lead

Matthew Fitzpatrick on Thursday fired a bogey-free five-under-par 67 to match Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo for the lead after the first round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill, Florida. The 22-year-old Englishman is seeking his first career PGA Tour victory after three European Tour triumphs, the most recent in November last year at Dubai, where he captured the DP World Tour Championship title by one shot over compatriot Tyrrell Hatton. England’s Paul Casey shared third, one stroke off the pace, with former US Open winner Lucas Glover and fellow American Charley Hoffman, while Australians Greg Chalmers and Ryan Ruffels were in sixth on 69. Taiwan’s Pan Cheng-tsung carded a three-over 75 to finish tied for 71st and was projected to miss the cut.