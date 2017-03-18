Home / Sports
Sat, Mar 18, 2017 - Page 16　

Chun, Ariya among five sharing Founders lead

AFP, PHOENIX, Arizona

Major championship winners Chun In-gee of South Korea and Thailand’s Ariya Jutanugarn on Thursday shared the lead with three others atop a crowded first-round leaderboard at the Bank of Hope Founders Cup.

Ariya, who won last year’s Women’s British Open, and 2015 US Women’s Open champion Chun both shot eight-under 64 for a five-way tie for first with Americans Katie Burnett, Sandra Changkija and Stacy Lewis.

Ariya, 21, delivered a bogey-free round that was highlighted by an eagle on the par-five 15th on the Desert Ridge Course.

“I feel pretty good, because I tried to work on my commitment today and it’s came out pretty good,” Ariya said. “I missed a few putts, but I made two pretty long ones.”

Chun, 22, has two majors on her resume, as she also won the Evian Championship last year. She had nine birdies, including four in a row bridging the front and back nine.

The LPGA Tour players had to battle searing heat all day, with temperatures reaching 32°C.

Lewis played with Ariya. She had an eye-popping front nine that was capped by a 136-yard hole-out eagle at the par-four ninth.

“Nine was awesome,” 11-time LPGA Tour winner Lewis said. “The nine-iron was perfect in the air. It was nice to see it go in.”

“If you tell me at the beginning of the day I would shoot eight-under, and I’ll take it any time,” she added.

Michelle Wie, hoping her game has been revitalized, shot a seven-under 65, to tie with Vicky Hurst, Julie Inkster, Jane Park and Sherman Santiwiwatthanaphong.

World No. 1 Lydia Ko shot four-under. She also assisted playing partner Kim Sei-young, who was stung on her right hand by a bee.

“After she hit her second shot on the 11th hole, she said: ‘Have you been stung by a bee before?’” Ko said.

Defending champion Kim was then treated by medical personnel before restarting her round.

Despite the bee sting, Kim fired a five-under 67.

“Sixty seven with a bee-sting is very impressive,” Ko said.

Kaohsiung-born Candie Kung of the US carded a three-under 69 to tie for 46th, while Taiwan’s Min Lee, Cheng Ssu-chia and Yani Tseng finished in a large group tied for 88th on one-under and were projected to miss the cut.

Hsu Wei-ling carded a two-over 74 to tie for 130th, while Chien Pei-yun finished tied for 133rd.

Additional reporting by staff writer

This story has been viewed 430 times.

Comments will be moderated. Remarks containing abusive and obscene language, personal attacks of any kind or promotion will be removed and the user banned.

TOP top