Vesnina vanquishes Venus Williams

AFP, INDIAN WELLS, California

Elena Vesnina on Thursday denied Venus Williams another great escape, beating the seven-time Grand Slam champion 6-2, 4-6, 6-3 to reach the BNP Paribas Open semi-finals.

As Williams shook off a lethargic start and began to apply some pressure, Vesnina kept her poise, finishing off the contest on her fourth match point after fending off six break points in the final game.

She is to play Kristina Mladenovic for a place in the final after the French player’s 3-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2 victory over former world No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki.

“When I was up three-love in the first set she was missing some easy shots,” Vesnina said of Williams. “She looked tired and slow on the court. Then, all of a sudden, she started moving around, hitting great shots, winners from all over the place.”

“I kind of lost my rhythm, because I didn’t know what to expect,” she added.

After the match Williams acknowledged some physical “issues” that had troubled her throughout the tournament, although she declined to elaborate.

Whatever her troubles, when Williams leveled the match at a set apiece, Vesnina could not help recalling that the American had saved three match points in her second-round victory over Jelena Jankovic.

“I was like: ‘Uh-Oh, it’s coming back again. I’m going to be another victim of Venus,’” Vesnina said.

Williams, who last year ended a 15-year boycott of the event, but lost her opening match, was in pursuit of a first Indian Wells title.

The 36-year-old star did indeed save three match points against her own serve in the eighth game of the third set — a game that went to deuce six times before Williams held with a blistering forehand winner.

She appeared poised to pull back a service break when she raced to a 0-40 lead on Vesnina’s serve in the next game, but Vesnina dug in. A lucky net cord bounce and two backhand errors from Williams got it to deuce, but she would have three more break chances before an ecstatic Vesnina sealed it with a forehand winner.

It took Mladenovic some time to find her way into the match against 2011 Indian Wells champion Wozniacki.

She was unable to convert nine break points in the opening set as Wozniacki powered to a 5-1 lead, finally breaking the Dane for 5-2.

Although Wozniacki duly pocketed the first set, Mladenovic had found her range and it was a see-saw battle featuring six breaks of serve as they played to the second-set tiebreaker.

In men’s singles, three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka reached the semi-finals for the first time with a hard-fought, three-set victory over eighth-seeded Dominic Thiem.

Swiss third seed Wawrinka, playing his first tournament in the US since his US Open victory last year, battled for two-and-a-half hours to get past the rising Austrian star 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (7/2) and book a meeting with Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta.

Carreno Busta saved two match points en route to a 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Uruguay’s Pablo Cuevas.

Wawrinka, 31, posted the 450th ATP win of his career and kept alive his bid for a second elite Masters title to go with his 2014 Monte Carlo triumph.

“The level was really high tonight,” Wawrinka said. “I’m really happy the way I was playing, the way I found a way to win it.”

“He’s a strong player, really tough to play. I think in general we played both really high level, and the match was only one, two points,” he added.