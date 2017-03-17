SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies

OLYMPICS

Ban compared to Holocaust

A senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member yesterday strongly opposed barring Russia from next year’s Winter Olympics over its doping record, comparing a blanket ban with the Holocaust. International Ski Federation president Gian Franco Kasper, an IOC executive board member, said it was unfair to punish athletes on the basis of their nationality. “I’m just against bans or sanctioning of innocent people,” Kasper said, on the sidelines of an executive board meeting in Pyeongchang. “Like Mr Hitler did — all Jews were to be killed, independently of what they did or did not.”

GOLF

Muirfield allows women

Scotland’s Muirfield on Tuesday voted to allow women members for the first time in its storied history, and while it was enough to have the club returned to the rotation of potential British Open venues. Professional golfer Rory McIlroy ripped Muirfield for needing two votes and more than two centuries to admit women members, saying on Wednesday that it was “obscene” that the club waited so long. “In this day and age, where you’ve got women that are the leaders of certain industries and women that are heads of state, and not to be able to join a golf course? It’s obscene,” McIlroy said.

SOCCER

Nasri brands Vardy ‘a cheat’

Sevilla midfielder Samir Nasri has accused Jamie Vardy of cheating after the Frenchman was sent off for squaring up to the Leicester City forward and bumping foreheads in their Champions League clash on Tuesday. Nasri was shown a second yellow card by Italian referee Daniele Orsato for violent conduct after squaring up to Vardy. “For me he’s a cheat because if he was a foreign player you, the English press, would be saying he’s a cheat,” Nasri said.

BOXING

McGregor hyped bout likely

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White will not stand in lightweight champion Conor McGregor’s way if the Irishman agrees to terms of a much-hyped crossover bout with boxer Floyd Mayweather. Mayweather, a former five-division boxing champion who retired undefeated in 2015, has said he was coming out of retirement to take on mixed martial arts fighter McGregor. Mayweather has asked for a guaranteed US$100 million to make the fight happen, with US$15 million going to McGregor, while White has talked of US$25 million to each plus pay-per-view money.

TENNIS

Kyrgios beats Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios ended Novak Djokovic’s 19-match winning run at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, on Wednesday by beating the Serb 6-4, 7-6 (3) to reach the quarter-finals, while Roger Federer also advanced with a straight sets win over Rafa Nadal. Australian Kyrgios had beaten Djokovic in the quarter-finals in Acapulco almost two weeks ago in their first career meeting, and repeated the feat on to reach the last eight, where he will face Federer. The Swiss defeated Nadal 6-2, 6-3 in the 36th meeting between the pair. It marked the first time Federer had recorded three consecutive wins over the Spaniard. “It’s a nice feeling to win the last three, I can tell you that,” Federer said.