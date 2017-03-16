Chandimal remains unbeaten on 86 to lift Sri Lanka hopes

AFP, COLOMBO

Dinesh Chandimal yesterday rode his luck to score an unbeaten half-century for Sri Lanka against Bangladesh in Colombo after the tourists made a dream start to their 100th Test match.

The home side reached 238-7 before bad light stopped the opening day’s play, recovering from 70-4 on a turning pitch at the P. Sara Oval, owing mainly to Chandimal’s patient 86 not out.

Chandimal shared a 66-run stand with Dhananjaya de Silva and then added 44 and 43 runs with Niroshan Dickwella and captain Rangana Herath to halt what had been a quick procession of wickets.

Chandimal, who faced 210 balls and hit four fours in his knock, was given out LBW on 38 off the bowling of left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan, but the decision was overturned following a review.

He then top-edged left-arm spinner Taijul Islam to fine leg on 46, but was given the benefit of the doubt by the third umpire, as TV replays on whether Mehedi Hasan had caught him cleanly were inconclusive.

Bangladesh, sent to bowl first by Herath, had taken the honors in the opening session as off-spinner Mehedi struck twice and fast bowlers Mustafizur Rahman and Subashis Roy took one wicket apiece.

Mustafizur put the visitors in good heart in their milestone Test when he forced an edge from opener Dimuth Karunaratne, having cranked up the pressure by bowling three successive maidens.

Mehedi took a brilliant catch at gully as Karunaratne departed after making just seven runs.

Mehedi then struck in his third over, enticing Kusal Mendis out of his crease before Mushfiqur Rahim completed a stumping.

Mendis was the man of the match in the first Test in Galle after scoring 194, but he departed this time having scored just five.